Dudley football game against Durham Hillside won't be completed, report says

The Dudley High School football game that was interrupted Sept. 2 because of fights among spectators at Tarpley Stadium won't be resumed.

Durham Hillside led the game 15-8 and has been declared the winner. Both schools agreed to not complete the game, HighSchoolOT.com reports.

Wanda Edwards, the director of communications for Guilford County Schools, said she had not heard that the game would not be resumed. Messages left Tuesday for the principal, athletics director and football coach at Dudley were not returned.

Guilford County Schools has said spectators were involved in a fight involving multiple clusters of people, according to the Greensboro Police Department. After attempting unsuccessfully to stop the fight, pepper spray was deployed, according to police.

A message left Tuesday for a police department spokesman, seeking more information about what took place Sept. 2 and about what charges might have been filed, was not returned.

The stadium public-address announcer first asked fans to leave because of unforeseen circumstances. Later, he said the game had been suspended and asked the teams to leave the field.

The Panthers, 1-2 after a victory over Page and a loss to Southeast Guilford, will play against against Atkins at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in Greensboro.