Dudley football game against Durham Hillside won't be completed

The Dudley High School football game that was interrupted Sept. 2 because of fights among spectators at Tarpley Stadium won't be resumed.

Durham Hillside led the game 15-8 and has been declared the winner. Both schools agreed to not complete the game, HighSchoolOT.com reports.

Guilford County Schools has said spectators were involved in a fight involving multiple clusters of people, according to the Greensboro Police Department. After attempting unsuccessfully to stop the fight, pepper spray was deployed, according to police.

The stadium public-address announcer first asked fans to leave because of unforeseen circumstances. Later, he said the game had been suspended and asked the teams to leave the field.

The Panthers, 1-2 after a victory over Page and a loss to Southeast Guilford, will play against against Atkins at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in Greensboro.