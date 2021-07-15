 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dudley football to hold annual 7-on-7 tournament Saturday
0 Comments

Dudley football to hold annual 7-on-7 tournament Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dudley athletics logo
Wade, Artimuss J

What

High school football 7-on-7.

When

10 a.m. Saturday.

Where

Dudley HS, 1200 Lincoln St., Greensboro.

Admission

$5.

Participating teams

Pool 1 — Carver, Cummings, North Forsyth, Smith; Pool 2 — Charlotte Chambers (formerly Vance), Dudley 2, Glenn, Southeast Guilford; Pool 3 — Charlotte Independence, Charlotte Mallard Creek 2, Dudley 1, Southwest Guilford; Pool 4 — Charlotte Mallard Creek 1, Henrico (Va.) Hermitage, Mount Tabor, Southern Pines Pinecrest.

Schedule (subject to change)

Baseball field near school — Smith vs. Cummings, 10 a.m.; North Forsyth vs. Carver, 10:30; Smith vs. Carver, 11; Cummings vs. North Forsyth, 11:30; Carver vs. Cummings, noon; Smith vs. North Forsyth, 12:30 p.m. Baseball field near scoreboard — Mallard Creek 1 vs. Hermitage, 10 a.m.; Pinecrest vs. Mount Tabor, 10:30; Mallard Creek 1 vs. Mount Tabor, 11; Pinecrest vs. Hermitage, 11:30; Mallard Creek 1 vs. Pinecrest, noon; Mount Tabor vs. Hermitage, 12:30 p.m. Tarpley Stadium near scoreboard — Chambers vs. Southeast Guilford, 10 a.m.; Dudley 2 vs. Glenn, 10:30; Dudley 2 vs. Chambers, 11; Southeast Guilford vs. Glenn, 11:30; Glenn vs. Chambers, noon; Southeast Guilford vs. Dudley 2, 12:30 p.m. Tarpley Stadium near fieldhouse  Dudley 1 vs. Independence, 10 a.m.; Southwest Guilford vs. Mallard Creek 2, 10:30; Independence vs. Southwest Guilford, 11; Dudley 1 vs. Mallard Creek 2, 11:30; Dudley 1 vs. Southwest Guilford, noon; Independence vs. Mallard Creek 2, 12:30 p.m. Playoffs start at 1 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Yankees open up as favorites against Red Sox

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News