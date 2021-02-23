Dudley girls basketball season ends with loss to Charlotte Catholic

What they're saying

• "What they do is pressure and in the first quarter we didn’t handle it well. Once we started attacking, we started getting get some good looks. We went zone the whole game and we were going to make them hit outside shots we made a big run." – Charlotte Catholic coach Bobby Conrad.

• "It just seems like we were out of synch, both offensively and defensively. We just didn’t couldn’t get any continuity. We’ve hit them (three-pointers) them all season long and tonight they just wouldn’t fall. It was just a testament to their game plan. They just need to understand that you can’t take anything for granted because if you take things for granted, it doesn’t always work out for you. We missed more than a dozen free throws. When I gave them the keys to the game, I told them we’ve got to hit our free throws and we can’t turn the ball over in multitude. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that tonight and we didn’t end up where we wanted to be." – Dudley coach Frank McNeil.