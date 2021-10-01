Dudley overpowers Smith 72-6

Dudley, meanwhile, is executing in all areas. Quarterback Jahmier Slade’s night was over midway through the second quarter, after throwing three touchdown passes. While sitting starters early is a luxury no coach will turn down, this has become a common occurrence for Dudley this season. Next week, the Panthers host winless Northeast Guilford in another winnable conference matchup. Dudley’s biggest challenge right now, it would seem, is getting enough game reps from its formidable starting lineup. One questions how ready the Panthers will be if they continue to cruise through conference play, but after Friday’s onslaught they may already be ready to make a run at another state championship.