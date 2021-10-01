Dudley overpowers Smith 72-6

GREENSBORO — Eight Dudley Panthers combined to score 10 touchdowns Friday as Dudley routed overmatched Smith 72-6 at J.A. Tarpley Stadium.
Though the schools are fierce rivals, the Panthers have dominated the Golden Eagles recently. It was going to be an uphill climb for Smith (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall), averaging 10 points per game and giving up 32 and facing a Panthers squad which had scored over 100 points over its past two games.
Dudley (3-0, 5-1) solidified its hold on first place in the conference, thanks to a first half onslaught in which the Panthers faced little resistance. Time and again, the Golden Eagles turned first-and-10 into first or second-and-long thanks to penalties or being tackled for loss in the backfield. When those drives quickly turned to punting situations, Smith (smartly) chose not to punt to dangerous return man Mehki Wall. However, those punts gave Dudley a short field to work with on their first four drives.
The Panthers reeled off an otherworldly nine straight touchdowns in the first half, before Dequaceion Ceasar picked up a teammate’s fumble and ran 79 yards for the Golden Eagles’ only score. Other than that fortuitous play, Smith had most of its success in defending two-point conversions and blocking two Dudley extra point attempts.
Smith’s game against Southern Guilford next week will be another test of its thin roster. First-year coach Scott Bell built a perennial championship contender at High Point Christian, and he's trying it now at Smith.
Dudley, meanwhile, is executing in all areas. Quarterback Jahmier Slade’s night was over midway through the second quarter, after throwing three touchdown passes. While sitting starters early is a luxury no coach will turn down, this has become a common occurrence for Dudley this season. Next week, the Panthers host winless Northeast Guilford in another winnable conference matchup. Dudley’s biggest challenge right now, it would seem, is getting enough game reps from its formidable starting lineup. One questions how ready the Panthers will be if they continue to cruise through conference play, but after Friday’s onslaught they may already be ready to make a run at another state championship.
Smith 0 6 0 0 — 6
Dudley 28 36 8 0 — 72
D – R. J. Baker 2 run (Kick failed), 1st, 8:17
D– Michael Shaw 4 run (Jahmier Slade run), 1st, 4:30
D—Jaylan Richmond 8 pass from Slade (Kick failed), 1st, 1:17
D—Tyler Moore 30 pass from Slade (Slade pass), 1st, 0:44
D—Mehki Wall 24 pass from Slade (Wall run), 2nd, 11:36
D—Baker 32 run (Baker pass), 2nd, 9:45
D—Shaw 16 run (Pass failed), 2nd, 5:56
D—Nasir Newkirk 5 pass from Domaine Vann (Jorge Lara pass), 2nd, 4:25