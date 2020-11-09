Dudley to start skill development workouts without Ken Ferguson as boys basketball coach

GREENSBORO — Ken Ferguson’s tenure as boys basketball coach at Dudley has ended after four seasons, but he remains a Guilford County Schools employee.

The school district advertised the position on its website, although the job was no longer posted Monday when skill development workouts were allowed to begin. A public information sheet GCS provided says that Ferguson has been suspended with pay from his position as a physical education teacher at Dudley since May 1.

The district declined to provide information on what prompted the suspension, citing privacy laws concerning personnel records. Ferguson did receive a raise of $166 per month effective July 1.

Ferguson could not be reached for comment on his suspension from teaching and his termination as boys basketball coach. Dudley athletics director Art Wade referred all questions about Ferguson’s job status to Guilford County Schools’ central office staff, which provided only the public information sheet.

Neither Ferguson nor Scott Wood, who was a Dudley boys basketball assistant coach until his contract was not renewed Aug. 10, have been charged with any crimes.