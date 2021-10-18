Dudley's Mehki Wall finds the right relationship at Duke

GREENSBORO — Before Dudley’s Mehki Wall announced his college choice Monday, a parade of coaches spoke glowingly about his talents on the football field and on the track. But they also spoke about the relationships he had built with them and maintained from the time he was 11 years old until his senior year of high school.
So after the consensus 3-star recruit announced his commitment to Duke, it was no surprise that Wall cited his relationship with Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe as the deciding factor.
“It was the relationship we’ve had since Day One,” Wall said. “Just like the relationship I have with my family, the relationship with Coach Cut means a lot to me.”
Wall is ranked No. 14 among all players in North Carolina in the Class of 2022 and No. 69 in the nation among wide receiver in the country by 247Sports.com. He also had offers from at least 13 other Division I programs, including North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest. The other finalists who were represented by caps on the table for Wall’s announcement at the Dudley media center were Coastal Carolina, Florida A&M, Louisville, N.C. A&T and Rutgers.
“The third time being up there, it really changed my heart around,” Wall said of visiting Duke. “The way they were upfront with me really stuck out.”
Wall told Cutcliffe on Wednesday night that the dynamic wideout and kick returner would be joining the Blue Devils’ program. Wall plans to enroll at Duke in January after Dudley completes its NCHSAA Class 3-A football playoff run.
“As a student, they want me to get the best education possible,” Wall said of the Duke coaches. “As an athlete, they want to get the ball in my hands.”
What makes Wall such a threat with the football is his track speed. He’s won multiple NCHSAA state championships in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and brings that talent to the football field.
“When you get good track guys playing football, most of them can run and catch a little bit,” says Dudley football coach Steven Davis, “but Mehki is a football player running track. Once he gets the ball, everything is so natural for him.”
Wall, who was surrounded Monday by family and friends wearing T-shirts with his picture in Dudley jersey No. 3 on the front and "In 3 We Trust" on the back, said he will focus on football at Duke. But he might run track at some point in his college career if the situation is right.
A two-time HSXtra.com All-Area player, he has 19 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns and eight rushes for 82 yards and two TDs in seven games this season. Wall has been particularly dangerous as a punt returner this fall, running back 13 kicks for 541 yards and four TDs.
Wall caught 42 passes for 812 yards and eight touchdowns and added 65 yards and a TD on 15 carries during a breakout sophomore season in which he had 665 yards and a touchdown on kick returns. As a junior, he caught 31 passes for 459 yards, rushed for 365 yards, returned kickoffs for 357 yards and ran back punts for 384 yards while scoring 10 touchdowns. As a freshman, he returned four kicks for TDs.
Duke is “getting an outstanding young man, first of all, but a great football player,” Davis said.
But before Wall heads to Durham in January, there are more football games to play for the Dudley Panthers.
“I’m ready to work,” Wall said. “I’ve got this stressful recruiting out of the way. Now it’s time to ball hard with my guys and win a state championship.”
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.