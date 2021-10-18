Dudley's Mehki Wall finds the right relationship at Duke

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As a student, they want me to get the best education possible,” Wall said of the Duke coaches. “As an athlete, they want to get the ball in my hands.”

What makes Wall such a threat with the football is his track speed. He’s won multiple NCHSAA state championships in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and brings that talent to the football field.

“When you get good track guys playing football, most of them can run and catch a little bit,” says Dudley football coach Steven Davis, “but Mehki is a football player running track. Once he gets the ball, everything is so natural for him.”

Wall, who was surrounded Monday by family and friends wearing T-shirts with his picture in Dudley jersey No. 3 on the front and "In 3 We Trust" on the back, said he will focus on football at Duke. But he might run track at some point in his college career if the situation is right.

A two-time HSXtra.com All-Area player, he has 19 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns and eight rushes for 82 yards and two TDs in seven games this season. Wall has been particularly dangerous as a punt returner this fall, running back 13 kicks for 541 yards and four TDs.