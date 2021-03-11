East Forsyth-West Forsyth football game canceled because of COVID-19 test

The East Forsyth-West Forsyth football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test involving an athlete at West Forsyth.

West Forsyth's junior varsity game against East Surry on Thursday night also was canceled.

"After extensive contact tracing and following safety protocols, school officials have excluded several student athletes out of precaution," a statement from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools read.