East Forsyth-West Forsyth football game canceled because of COVID-19 test

The East Forsyth-West Forsyth football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test involving an athlete at West Forsyth.
West Forsyth's junior varsity game against East Surry on Thursday night also was canceled.
"After extensive contact tracing and following safety protocols, school officials have excluded several student athletes out of precaution," a statement from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools read.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today