Eastern Guilford defense gets to make its case

GIBSONVILLE — This football season has been rollercoaster ride for the Eastern Guilford High School defense.

The Wildcats (9-4) gave up 113 points in an 0-3 start, then tightened up to help Eastern win six straight conference games before surrendering a total of 135 in a regular-season ending loss to Dudley and two playoff wins. Last Friday night, the Wildcats shut down an unbeaten West Henderson team 35-17 in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs.

Now, Eastern’s defense faces perhaps its biggest challenge to date when it travels to Belmont on Friday night to face a South Point triple-option attack that helped the Red Raiders (12-1) score 74 points in a playoff win against Dudley. It’s also a South Point offense the Wildcats saw in a 41-31 playoff loss last season.

How can Eastern’s defense contain the Red Raiders? First, we need to talk about how the Wildcats got here.

'We just have speed everywhere'



Eastern Guilford started the season with losses to Northern Guilford (44-15), Williams (41-20) and Western Alamance (28-26). In those games, the Wildcats went big on the line of the odd-front defense they had switched to this season. But with the start of conference play looming, defensive coordinator Mitch Mitchener and his staff decided to make some changes.

With a few key players coming back from injuries that had sidelined them and head coach Tony Aguilar wanting to keep some of the “Big Cats,” as he calls his offensive linemen — fresher by just playing one way — it was time to try something different.

Eastern was going to get smaller up front, but it was also going to get faster in their Mid-State 3-A opener against Northeast Guilford.

“When we made that change after Western Alamance, credit to all the guys in here because we all sat down and literally went to the drawing board and redesigned who was where,” Mitchener says. “The chemistry if you watched the Northern game, the Williams game, the Western Alamance game and switched it to the first conference game, the chemistry among all of those guys lifted up. They were playing with joy. They were playing with excitement.”

Among the changes were moving senior HSXtra.com All-Area middle linebacker Braxton Veiga to the edge and moving fellow senior Ta’vion Bullock from outside linebacker to inside, where he had little to no experience. They also used senior defensive back Paul Thorne in a different role as “our Jabril Peppers-type guy who we can put at backer, on the edge, locking on a man … it was a wholesale thing for speed,” Mitchener says. None of it came without risk, though.

“It was nerve-wracking going into that Northeast game,” Mitchener says. “We had seen signs of it that week in practice that the energy was better, but then (on the Rams’) first drive they had a long play and everybody was like, ‘Oh, no. Here we go.’ But everybody settled in and we had a really good defensive game the rest of the night and that set the tone for conference.”

A 38-6 win over Northeast set the stage for wins in the next five conference games. “It was adjustments that were made with the D-line getting faster,” says senior Solomon Howell, who moved down to the line from linebacker as one of the changes. “We just have speed everywhere.”

The defensive improvement also was a credit to the efforts of a number of Wildcats who don’t often see the field.

“It starts with our scout team,” Mitchener says. “We’ve had guys all season who have stepped up when we needed somebody to be this guy or be that guy. They take the job seriously. They watch film to see what that offense we’re preparing for is doing.”

The return of Christopher Hendrix from an injury and his chemistry with defensive teammate Marcus Bynum also contributed.

“Chris’ motor never stops, and opposite him Marcus has done a really good job for us,” says longtime Eastern outside linebackers coach Jay Stanley. “After the Western Alamance game we did put Braxton out there, and that’s obviously helped. In a lot of ways that’s our strength, because all three of them are really good athletes and help us on the edge, and they have good strength to set the edge.”

“When you have Chris with Solomon, the speed with those two has been tremendous,” adds defensive line coach Darian Simms. “They made the job a lot easier. I really enjoy watching those guys fly up the field.”

But then came the Dudley game, a 51-13 loss on the road in which poor field position throughout the first half put the Wildcats’ defense in difficult situations. As the second-place finisher in the conference, Eastern had to hit the road for the playoffs. A pair of monster games by senior running back Jaiden Evans (678 yards and 10 TDs in two games) behind the Big Cats produced wins at Monroe Parkwood (56-42) and Asheville Erwin (62-42).

“Yes, we gave up a lot of yards and a lot of points in those three games,” Mitchener says, “but the difference between the Dudley game and the two playoff games was we generated turnovers as a defense in the two playoff games and we didn’t in the Dudley game, and when our offense had the ball following those turnovers, we scored.”

The win at West Henderson was a defensive showcase, as Eastern held a team that was averaging 43.2 points per game to 17.

“We all came around and did what we were supposed to do, what we were coached to do,” says Veiga, the program’s all-time leading tackler.

“I felt like we communicated more as a group,” says senior linebacker Ta’vion Bullock.

“We played fast and attacked the football,” adds Hendrix. “That’s what happens when we all come together and play fast.”

'We're more prepared this year'

The challenge for the Wildcats’ defense Friday night is to contain a South Point triple-option offense that is averaging more than 300 yards per game on the ground and has 60 rushing touchdowns. It helps that they faced the Red Raiders in the first round last year in Belmont.

“I feel like we’re more prepared this year,” Bynum says. “One, because of our experience with them last year, and two, we have a great coaching staff that studies the film to a T. Their level of readiness is just there, and they’re explaining things to us in the best detail possible, saying what’s going to happen and when it’s going to happen. … It’s like the teacher giving you the answers to the test, then it’s up to you to pass it Friday night.”

Defending against the triple option is not that simple, but it is the ultimate test of assignment football. You have to be disciplined enough to be in position to tackle the quarterback, the fullback and the tailback.

“If they’ve got quarterback, they know they have to be on the quarterback,” Stanley says. “If they’ve got pitch man, they know they have pitch man. If they’ve got dive, they know they’ve got dive. We need to get (South Point) in passing situations. That’s what we learned from it. We gave up a few big pass plays last year and that changed the game.”

“From a defensive line perspective it’s filling gaps and matching aggressiveness,” Simms says. “We can’t let them push us back. We have to punch them in the mouth. You know what’s coming. They’re going to cut-block us and be aggressive. We have to match their intensity.”

And the Wildcats have to have everyone on the team and the coaching staff on exactly the same page. It has to be the same message and the same verbiage from all five defensive assistants “to create that clear message and keep it simple for them, so they’re not overthinking,” Mitchener says. “Last year we got a little too cute at times, and guys were thinking instead of playing.”

It will also take a strong game from the Wildcats’ offense playing complementary football to help the defense against a team that wants to control the ball and the clock and has had a lot of success doing just that.

“I’ve coached on offense before, and as coaches we have to work as a team,” says Tim Bagamary, Eastern’s defensive backs coach. “The offense doesn’t have to feel the pressure; we all need to feel the pressure. It’s all assignment football. Our assignment on defense is to get stops and get the ball back. Special teams has to get the ball off whenever we need to get the ball off and tackle like we’re supposed to tackle. On offense, it’s to have the ball and drive it and score. It’s not to freak out whenever something doesn’t happen, but to just have each other’s back and go.”

That’s how Eastern Guilford and its defense got here, and it’s how they’ll have to play to reach a regional final for the first time since 2017.

“You play football,” Bagamary adds. “You go out there and you block, you tackle and you play free. … We’re in the fourth round and we’re here for a reason. We’re here because we deserve to be here. We’ve earned the right to be here. Pressure was Week 1, Week 2. We’re here and all the pressure is out of the way. Just play!”