Eastern Guilford rolls past Southern Guilford, 56-0

Southern Guilford failed to pick up a first down on its first possession and, after an 8-yard punt, the Wildcats struck on their first snap when Ryan Larkin took Boyd’s pass for a 65-yard scoring play.

Three things we learned

1. No telling who might throw for the Wildcats. Four different Eastern Guilford players tossed passes in the game’s first eight minutes. It began with Boyd, but by the time the Wildcats were heading for their fourth touchdown Jackson Jones was taking snaps and directing the offense.

Coach Tony Aguilar said that Boyd and Jones were both likely to receive significant playing time until Jones suffered a broken thumb in August. That caused him to miss several games.

“We’ve got two quarterbacks we feel are pretty good,” Aguilar said.

2. Special stuff on special teams. The Wildcats applied some of the most authoritative tackles of the game on special-teams coverage. Most of those came from players whose primary roles are on special teams. “They take a lot of pride when they have their chance,” Aguilar said. “Our kickoff coverage team, that has been one of our most solid groups all year.”