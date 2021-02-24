Eight high school football teams to take part in HiToms' Triad Kick-off Classic in August

HIGH POINT – Eight area high school football teams will take place in the 2021 Triad Kick-off Classic Aug. 19 and 20.
The High Point-Thomasville HiToms and Mickey Truck Bodies will host teams from High Point Central, Southwest Guilford, Randleman, North Davidson, Oak Grove, Thomasville, Ledford and Wheatmore.
The event will consist of doubleheaders at Simeon Stadium in the High Point Athletic Complex. Starting at 6:30 with a varsity contest at Simeon Stadium and junior varsity game at the adjacent Track Complex, each game will consist of two, 12-minute quarters under game-like NCHSAA rules. Spirit groups will also be a part of the event.
“The HiToms' 18-year tenure sponsoring High Point-Thomasville’s American Legion Baseball program and spring baseball classics paved the way for this athletic footprint expansion,” HiToms president Greg Suire said in a sttaement.