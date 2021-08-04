 Skip to main content
FALL AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

DAVIE COUNTY

Aug. 20: Mooresville

Aug. 27: At West Rowan

Sept. 3: North Davidson (WMYV-48)

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: At Reynolds

Sept. 24: East Forsyth

Oct. 1: At Reagan

Oct. 8: At Mount Tabor

Oct. 15: West Forsyth

Oct. 22: Parkland

Oct. 29: At Glenn

EAST FORSYTH

Aug. 20: At Northwest Guilford

Aug. 27: Rolesville

Sept. 3: Off

Sept. 10: At South Iredell

Sept. 17: Reagan (WMYV-48)

Sept. 24: At Davie County

Oct. 1: Mount Tabor

Oct. 8: At Parkland

Oct. 15: Reynolds

Oct. 22: Glenn

Oct. 29: At West Forsyth (WYMV-48)

GLENN

Aug. 20: Fayetteville Terry Sanford

Aug. 27: Ragsdale

Sept. 3: At Charlotte Julius Chambers

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: Parkland

Sept. 24: At Reagan

Oct. 1: At West Forsyth

Oct. 8: Reynolds

Oct. 15: At Mount Tabor (WMYV-48)

Oct. 22: At East Forsyth

Oct. 29: Davie County

MOUNT TABOR

Aug. 20: Richmond County

Aug. 27: North Forsyth

Sept. 3: At Page

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: At West Forsyth

Sept. 24: Reynolds

Oct. 1: At East Forsyth

Oct. 8: Davie County

Oct. 15: Glenn (WMYV-48)

Oct. 22: At Reagan

Oct. 29: At Parkland

PARKLAND

Aug. 20: At South Rowan

Aug. 27: Off

Sept. 3: At Winston-Salem Prep

Sept. 10: Andrews (WMYV-48)

Sept. 17: At Glenn

Sept. 24: West Forsyth

Oct. 1: At Reynolds

Oct. 8: East Forsyth

Oct. 15: Reagan

Oct. 22: At Davie County

Oct. 29: Mount Tabor

REAGAN

Aug. 20: At North Davidson

Aug. 27: Grimsley

Sept. 3: At Charlotte Myers Park

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: At East Forsyth (WMYV-48)

Sept. 24: Glenn

Oct. 1: Davie County

Oct. 8: At West Forsyth

Oct. 15: At Parkland

Oct. 22: Mount Tabor

Oct. 29: Reynolds

REYNOLDS

Aug. 20: High Point Central

Aug. 27: At Southwest Guilford

Sept. 3: Northwest Guilford

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: Davie County

Sept. 24: At Mount Tabor

Oct. 1: Parkland

Oct. 8: At Glenn

Oct. 15: At East Forsyth

Oct. 22: West Forsyth

Oct. 29: At Reagan

WEST FORSYTH

Aug. 20: Asheville A.C. Reynolds

Aug. 27: At Oak Grove

Sept. 3: At Matthews Weddington

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: Mount Tabor

Sept. 24: At Parkland

Oct. 1: Glenn

Oct. 8: Reagan

Oct. 15: At Davie County

Oct. 22: At Reynolds

Oct. 29: East Forsyth (WMYV-48)

METRO 4-A

GRIMSLEY

Aug. 20: Clayton

Aug. 27: At Reagan

Sept. 3: Off

Sept. 10: At Southern Pines Pinecrest

Sept. 17: Southeast Guilford

Sept. 24: At Northwest Guilford (WMYV-48)

Oct. 1: Western Guilford

Oct. 8: Ragsdale

Oct. 15: At Southwest Guilford

Oct. 22: Page

Oct. 29: At Northern Guilford

NORTHERN GUILFORD

Aug. 20: Eastern Guilford

Aug. 27: At Smith

Sept. 3: At Eastern Alamance

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: At Ragsdale

Sept. 24: Southeast Guilford

Oct. 1: At Southwest Guilford

Oct. 8: Northwest Guilford

Oct. 15: At Page

Oct. 22: Western Guilford

Oct. 29: Grimsley

NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Aug. 20: East Forsyth

Aug. 27: At North Davidson

Sept. 3: At Reynolds

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: Western Guilford

Sept. 24: Grimsley (WYMV-48)

Oct. 1: At Page

Oct. 8: At Northern Guilford

Oct. 15: Ragsdale

Oct. 22: Southeast Guilford

Oct. 29: At Southwest Guilford

PAGE

Aug. 20: At Dudley

Aug. 27: At Reidsville

Sept. 3: Mount Tabor

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: Southwest Guilford

Sept. 24: At Ragsdale

Oct. 1: Northwest Guilford

Oct. 8: At Western Guilford

Oct. 15: Northern Guilford

Oct. 22: At Grimsley

Oct. 29: At Southeast Guilford

RAGSDALE

Aug. 20: Northeast Guilford

Aug. 27: At Glenn

Sept. 3: Oak Grove

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: Northern Guilford

Sept. 24: Page

Oct. 1: At Southeast Guilford

Oct. 8: At Grimsley

Oct. 15: At Northwest Guilford

Oct. 22: Southwest Guilford (WMYV-48)

Oct. 29: At Western Guilford

SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Aug. 20: At Southern Guilford

Aug. 27: Dudley

Sept. 3: Smith

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: At Grimsley

Sept. 24: At Northern Guilford

Oct. 1: Ragsdale

Oct. 8: At Southwest Guilford

Oct. 15: Western Guilford

Oct. 22: At Northwest Guilford

Oct. 29: Page

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Aug. 20: At Oak Grove

Aug. 27: Reynolds

Sept. 3: At High Point Central

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: At Page

Sept. 24: At Western Guilford

Oct. 1: Northern Guilford

Oct. 8: Southeast Guilford

Oct. 15: Grimsley

Oct. 22: At Ragsdale (WMYV-48)

Oct. 29: Northwest Guilford

WESTERN GUILFORD

Aug. 20: At Morehead

Aug. 27: At Northeast Guilford

Sept. 3: Southern Guilford

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: At Northwest Guilford

Sept. 24: Southwest Guilford

Oct. 1: At Grimsley

Oct. 8: Page

Oct. 15: At Southeast Guilford

Oct. 22: At Northern Guilford

Oct. 29: Ragsdale

MID-STATE 3-A

ATKINS

Aug. 20: Walkertown

Aug. 27: At Carver

Sept. 3: Off

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: Smith

Sept. 24: Dudley

Oct. 1: At Southern Guilford

Oct. 8: At Eastern Guilford

Oct. 15: Northeast Guilford

Oct. 22: High Point Central

Oct. 29: At Rockingham County

DUDLEY

Aug. 20: Page

Aug. 27: At Southeast Guilford

Sept. 3: At Durham Hillside

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: High Point Central

Sept. 24: At Atkins

Oct. 1: Smith

Oct. 8: Northeast Guilford

Oct. 15: At Rockingham County

Oct. 22: Southern Guilford

Oct. 29: At Eastern Guilford

EASTERN GUILFORD

Aug. 20: At Northern Guilford

Aug. 27: Williams

Sept. 3: Western Alamance

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: At Northeast Guilford

Sept. 24: High Point Central

Oct. 1: At Rockingham County

Oct. 8: Atkins

Oct. 15: At Southern Guilford

Oct. 22: Smith

Oct. 29: Dudley

HIGH POINT CENTRAL

Aug. 20: At Reynolds

Aug. 27: At Andrews

Sept. 3: Southwest Guilford

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: At Dudley

Sept. 24: At Eastern Guilford

Sept. 30: Northeast Guilford

Oct. 8: Rockingham County

Oct. 15: Smith

Oct. 22: At Atkins

Oct. 29: Southern Guilford

NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Aug. 20: At Ragsdale

Aug. 27: Western Guilford

Sept. 3: Morehead

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: Eastern Guilford

Sept. 24: Southern Guilford

Sept. 30: At High Point Central

Oct. 8: At Dudley

Oct. 15: At Atkins

Oct. 22: Rockingham County

Oct. 29: At Smith

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Aug. 20: McMichael

Aug. 27: At Morehead

Sept. 3: Reidsville

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: At Southern Guilford

Sept. 24: At Smith

Oct. 1: Eastern Guilford

Oct. 8: At High Point Central

Oct. 15: Dudley

Oct. 22: At Northeast Guilford

Oct. 29: Atkins

SMITH

Aug. 20: At Andrews

Aug. 27: Northern Guilford

Sept. 3: At Southeast Guilford

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: At Atkins

Sept. 24: Rockingham County

Oct. 1: At Dudley

Oct. 8: Southern Guilford

Oct. 15: At High Point Central

Oct. 22: At Eastern Guilford

Oct. 29: Northeast Guilford

SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Aug. 20: Southeast Guilford

Aug. 27: Providence Grove

Sept. 3: At Western Guilford

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: Rockingham County

Sept. 24: At Northeast Guilford

Oct. 1: Atkins

Oct. 8: At Smith

Oct. 15: Eastern Guilford

Oct. 22: At Dudley

Oct. 29: At High Point Central

MID-PIEDMONT 2-A

NORTH DAVIDSON

Aug. 20: Reagan

Aug. 27: Northwest Guilford

Sept. 3: At Davie County (WMYV-48)

Sept. 10: At East Rowan

Sept. 17: At Asheville

Sept. 24: Off

Oct. 1: Montgomery Central

Oct. 8: At Oak Grove (WMYV-48)

Oct. 15: Asheboro

Oct. 22: Central Davidson

Oct. 29: At Ledford

OAK GROVE

Aug. 20: Southwest Guilford

Aug. 27: West Forsyth

Sept. 3: At Ragsdale

Sept. 10: At Lexington

Sept. 17: At West Stanly

Sept. 24: Off

Oct. 1: Asheboro

Oct. 8: North Davidson (WMYV-48)

Oct. 15: At Ledford

Oct. 22: Montgomery Central

Oct. 29: At Central Davidson

MID-STATE 2-A

ANDREWS

Aug. 20: Smith

Aug. 27: High Point Central

Sept. 3: At Thomasville

Sept. 10: At Parkland (WMYV-48)

Sept. 17: Reidsville

Sept. 24: At McMichael

Oct. 1: North Forsyth

Oct. 8: At West Stokes

Oct. 14: Morehead

Oct. 22: Off

Oct. 29: At Walkertown

McMICHAEL

Aug. 20: At Rockingham County

Aug. 27: At Bartlett Yancey

Sept. 3: South Stokes

Sept. 10: Carver

Sept. 17: At West Stokes

Sept. 24: Andrews

Oct. 1: Off

Oct. 8: Morehead

Oct. 15: At Walkertown

Oct. 22: At Reidsville

Oct. 29: North Forsyth

MOREHEAD

Aug. 20: Western Guilford

Aug. 27: Rockingham County

Sept. 3: At Northeast Guilford

Sept. 10: At Martinsville (Va.)

Sept. 17: At North Forsyth

Sept. 24: Off

Oct. 1: West Stokes

Oct. 8: At McMichael

Oct. 14: At Andrews

Oct. 22: Walkertown

Oct. 29: Reidsville

NORTH FORSYTH

Aug. 20: Forbush

Aug. 27: At Mount Tabor

Sept. 3: At Lexington

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: Morehead

Sept. 24: At Reidsville

Oct. 1: At Andrews

Oct. 8: Walkertown

Oct. 15: At North Surry

Oct. 22: West Stokes

Oct. 29: At McMichael

REIDSVILLE

Aug. 20: Western Alamance

Aug. 27: Page

Sept. 3: At Rockingham County

Sept. 10: At Eastern Alamance

Sept. 17: At Andrews

Sept. 24: North Forsyth

Oct. 1: At Walkertown (WMYV-48)

Oct. 8: Off

Oct. 15: West Stokes

Oct. 22: McMichael

Oct. 29: At Morehead

WALKERTOWN

Aug. 20: At Atkins

Aug. 27: Lexington

Sept. 3: At Eastern Randolph

Sept. 10: At Winston-Salem Prep

Sept. 17: Off

Sept. 24: At West Stokes

Oct. 1: Reidsville (WMYV-48)

Oct. 8: At North Forsyth

Oct. 15: McMichael

Oct. 22: At Morehead

Oct. 29: Andrews

WEST STOKES

Aug. 20: At South Stokes

Aug. 27: North Surry

Sept. 3: At East Surry

Sept. 10: Off

Sept. 17: McMichael

Sept. 24: Walkertown

Oct. 1: At Morehead

Oct. 8: Andrews

Oct. 15: At Reidsville

Oct. 22: At North Forsyth

Oct. 29: Galax (Va.)

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

BISHOP McGUINNESS

Aug. 20: At Greenville John Paul II, 7

Aug. 27: South Stokes, 7

Sept. 3: At Graham

Sept. 10: North Raleigh Christian, 7

Sept. 17: Community School of Davidson, 7

Sept. 24: At Carver, 7

Oct. 1: Off

Oct. 8: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7

Oct. 15: At Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7

Oct. 22: Winston-Salem Prep, 7

Oct. 29: At Hunterville Christ the King, 7

CARVER

Aug. 20: North Moore

Aug. 27: Atkins

Sept. 3: At Gastonia Highland Tech

Sept. 10: At McMichael

Sept. 17: At Huntersville Christ the King

Sept. 24: Bishop McGuinness

Oct. 1: At Community School of Davidson

Oct. 8: Off

Oct. 15: At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Oct. 22: Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Oct. 29: Winston-Salem Prep

WINSTON-SALEM PREP

Home games at Atkins

Aug. 20: Off

Aug. 27: Huntersville Lake Norman Charter

Sept. 3: Parkland

Sept. 10: Walkertown

Sept. 17: Off

Sept. 24: At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Oct. 1: At Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Oct. 8: Community School of Davidson

Oct. 15: At Huntersville Christ the King

Oct. 22: At Bishop McGuinness

Oct. 29: At Carver

NCISAA

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Home games at High Point Sports Complex

Aug. 20: Triad Knights

Aug. 27: Harrells Christian

Sept. 3: At Wake Forest North Wake Saints

Sept. 10: Asheville Christian

Sept. 17: Off

Sept. 24: Matthews Covenant Day

Oct. 1: At Raleigh Ravenscroft

Oct. 8: Kannapolis Cabarrus Stallions

Oct. 15: At Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Oct. 22: Huntersville SouthLake Christian

Oct. 29: At Rabun Gap (Ga.)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Breaking News