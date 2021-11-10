 Skip to main content
Fall college signings period under way
The fall letter-of-intent signing period for all sports but football began Wednesday. These Triad area athletes signed or are expected to sign during this early period (will be updated):

Caldwell

Sophia Plasman, volleyball, Samford.

East Forsyth

Kadynce Boothe, volleyball, Tennessee; Caleb Britt, soccer, High Point; Kierston Deal, softball, Oklahoma; Katherine Hudson, swimming, Lenoir-Rhyne; Xavier Isaac, baseball, Florida.

Greensboro Day

Nikolas Graves, basketball, Charlotte; Ben Jordan, golf, Wofford; Jackson Noble, basketball, U.S. Naval Academy; Michael Zanoni, basketball, Mercer.

Grimsley

Tyler Albright, baseball, Duke; Caroline Cox, lacrosse, Catawba.

High Point Central

Davis DeLille, golf, East Carolina.

High Point Christian

Chloe Ausburn, soccer, William & Mary; Noah Hill, baseball, Old Dominion.

Morehead

Maddie Boothe, softball, Western Carolina; Emma Craig, softball, Averett; Hayden Friese, baseball, Western Carolina.

North Davidson

Emily Hege, basketball, Wingate.

Page

Aleyah Terrell, softball, Boston College; Alex Robb, rowing, Oklahoma; Maria Vanore, soccer, Alabama.

Ragsdale

Robert Tars, swimming, UNC-Wilmington.

Reynolds

Calloway Umstead, lacrosse, Lander.

Southwest Guilford

Camden Saylor, baseball, UNCG; Joe Specht, baseball, UNC-Wilmington.

West Forsyth

Brooklyn Fox, lacrosse, Lenoir-Rhyne; Clara LaRue, volleyball, Elon; Lucas Manning, baseball, Holy Cross; Payton Martin, baseball, East Carolina; Logan McDonald, swimming, William & Mary; William Price, baseball, U.S. Air Force Academy; Cam Wall, baseball, Belmont Abbey; Alex Valliere, swimming, William & Mary.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

