Fall period college signings
Fall period college signings

The fall letter-of-intent signing period for all sports but football began Wednesday. These Triad area athletes signed or are expected to sign during this early period:

Bishop McGuinness

Jordyn Johnson, volleyball, Queens.

Caldwell

Luke Elmore, baseball, Lenoir-Rhyne; Eli Hopkins, baseball, Coker; Lindsey MacDiarmid, volleyball, Berry.

Calvary Day

Adam Carter, soccer, Messiah; Ryan Connors, soccer, Belmont Abbey. 

Glenn

Iycez Adams, basketball, East Carolina; Garrett Horn, baseball, Liberty; Laila Pitt, soccer, Tusculum.

Grimsley

Paddy McGonigal, baseball, Western Carolina.

Northern Guilford

Josh Deslauriers, baseball, High Point; Jack Dingman, cross country/track, East Carolina; Ellie Grove, soccer, UNC-Wilmington; Jacob Halford, baseball, N.C. State; Hannah McMasters, lacrosse, Delaware State; James Newsome, baseball, VMI; Jessica Paul, diving, North Carolina; Bella Wooden, volleyball, Utah State.

Northwest Guilford

M’Kenzie Davis, softball, Greensboro College; Avery Dole, volleyball, Canisius; Aniston Greene, basketball, Pfeiffer; Grace Hammond, volleyball, Rhode Island; Katie Keller, lacrosse, North Greenville; Alysa Kropski, softball, Catawba Valley Community College; Riley McCall, lacrosse, North Greenville; Cori McMillan, softball, Radford; Emma Moberg, softball, Francis Marion; Jadyn Murray, basketball, Johns Hopkins; Alexandra Yancey, field hockey, Belmont Abbey.

Oak Grove

Nathan Kidder, baseball, Lenoir-Rhyne.

Ragsdale

Win Scott, baseball, N.C. State. 

Shining Light

Joy Cone, basketball, Queens.

Southwest Guilford

Camilla Gardner, volleyball, Bridgewater; Murphy Riggs, volleyball, Air Force Academy; Aman Tsegay, cross country/track, Mount Olive; Will Watson, swimming, Alabama.

Wesleyan

Kayla Burroughs, soccer, UNC-Wilmington; Macie Burcham, golf, East Carolina; Morgan Carter, basketball, Roanoke; Gabriela Cruz, golf, UNCG; Riley Phelps, baseball, N.C. Wesleyan; Rachel Poplin, soccer, UNCG; Konner Robbins, soccer, Liberty.

 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

