Fall sports all-conference teams
Fall sports all-conference teams

METRO 4-A

Boys cross country

Grimsley: Jacob Barrow, Haveesh Macha, Ryan Meyer, Declan Oberlies.

Northern Guilford: Hazen Harvell, Matthew Weaver.

Northwest Guilford: Nicholas Adames, Nicolas Hamilton, Riley Hinkle, David Masneri.

Page: Mitchell Dimond, William Murphy.

Ragsdale: John Howard.

Southeast Guilford: Eddison Bridges.

Southwest Guilford: Christian Woodbury.

Western Guilford: Jake Adler.

Runner of the year: Jacob Barrow (Grimsley).

Coach of the year: William Zahorodny (Grimsley).

Girls cross country

Grimsley: Claire Adcock, Drew Mascia, Fatima Neddal, Sophia Pfister.

Northern Guilford: Olivia Bayer, Kiersten Kohler, Jiya Patel, Natalie States, Estelle Teague.

Page: Maddie Hamuka, Allie Kinlaw, Kaitlyn Lewis.

Southeast Guilford: Logan Ehrhardt.

Southwest Guilford: Claire Monson, Amanda Pipkin.

Runner of the year: Allie Kinlaw (Page).

Coach of the year: Thanh Ngo (Northern Guilford).

Football

Grimsley: Nolan Albright, Terrell Anderson, Alonza Barnett, Henry Harden, Jaccarion Maynard, Jeiel Melton, Tyson Resper, Nick Richardson, Antione Shaw, Khalil Stimpson, Alex Taylor, Tamorye Thompson, Jordan Watkins.

Northern Guilford: Vance Bolyard, Manny Elliott, Austin Flippen, Jack Gooch, Connor Lachesky, Jordan McInnis, Grant McNeill, Jack Mercer, Terrell Timmons, Jay Underwood.

Northwest Guilford: Tanner Ballou, Bristol Carter, Trent Cloud, Dylan Kesselring, Xavier Simmons.

Page: Jerron Blackwell, Davontay Deloatch, Tylar Elliott, Tre'von Hester, Elijah McRae, Adonis Payton, Grady Sherrill. 

Ragsdale: Trajan Louis, Andrew Siler.

Southeast Guilford: Camber Alcorn, Miguel Arguello, Aidan Bonde, Elijah Davis, Jordan Farmer, Alex McCalop, Tyshawn Wall, Cameron Williams.

Southwest Guilford: Darius Hairston, Joey McGinnis, Kyler Puckett, Corbin Wilson.

Western Guilford: Cam Lyons, Bryson Moore, Keland Wilson.

Offensive player of the year: Alonza Barnett (Grimsley).

Defensive player of the year: Tamorye Thompson (Grimsley).

Coach of the year: Darryl Brown (Grimsley).

Girls golf

Grimsley: Bella Covington, Caroline White.

Northern Guilford: Charlie Gaines, Grace Jersey, Ashlyn Strickland, Olivia Tolbert.

Northwest Guilford: Catherine DeSiena, Leah Edwards, Brooke Tyler, Kendall Tyler.

Page: A.P. Eskridge, Meera Mehta.

Ragsdale: Riley Brundage.

Player of the year: Leah Edwards (Northwest Guilford).

Coach of the year: Ron Bare (Northwest Guilford).

Boys soccer

Grimsley: Zack Davis, David Diku, Landon Johnson, Treas Ross, Jamel Tyler.

Northern Guilford: Griffin Lee, Grant McNeill, William Murphy.

Northwest Guilford: Ali Al-Qaq, Diego Giffuni, Adam Gordy, Matisse Ritenis, Reid Rouse.

Page: Ethan Besecker, Reid Deskevich, Tylar Elliott, Joey Fitton.

Ragsdale: Patrick Barr, Leo Munoz, Ben Switalski, Gabe Wagner.

Southeast Guilford: Seth Riddle, Leo Sokolyuk.

Southwest Guilford: Tyler Asbury, Alex Camacho, Brandon Hill, Joey Hurley, Keaton Lane, Trace Rogers.

Western Guilford: Sammy Carbona, David Cyubahiro, Logan Ramey.

Offensive player of the year: Ali Al-Qaq (Northwest Guilford).

Defensive player of the year: Trace Rogers (Southwest Guilford).

Coach of the year: Corbin Waller (Southwest Guilford).

Girls tennis

Grimsley: Aurora Milholin, Josie Schneiderman, Cambree Spencer.

Northern Guilford: Sophia Davis, Cassie Townes.

Northwest Guilford: Lori Brown, Hanna Gentel, Cameron McCollum.

Page: Audrey Chen, A.P. Eskridge, Molly Holshouser, Anna Schmedes, Hattie Sloyan, Abby Terrell.

Ragsdale: Ruby Kemp, Ella Perez.

Southeast Guilford: Reagan Harris.

Southwest Guilford: Tran Nguyen, Grace Parsons, Audrey Serb.

Western Guilford: Brooke Henley.

Player of the year: Reagan Harris (Southeast Guilford).

Coach of the year: Robert Hogewood (Page).

Volleyball

Grimsley: Anaia Harrison, Molly Laughlin.

Northern Guilford: Macy Bolyard, Maddie Sides, Peyton Youth.

Northwest Guilford: Grace Austin, Julia Humphrey, Sofia Ortega, Zoe Whisnant.

Page: Audrey Baird, Mamie Jane Haldeman.

Ragsdale: Ava Johnson.

Southeast Guilford: Savannah Hovander.

Southwest Guilford: Akila Hardie, Hannah Royle.

Western Guilford: Lily Carlyle, Morgan Grace Conner, Amelia Heide, Lillie Holcomb, Olivia Whisnant.

Player of the year: Lillie Holcomb (Western Guilford).

Utility player of the year: Macy Bolyard (Northern Guilford).

Coach of the year: Diane Long (Western Guilford).

MID-STATE 3-A

Boys cross country

Atkins: Christopher Allen, Will Downs, Ethan Hall, Quetzal Kuppinger, Jackson Lackey, Lucas O'Neal, William Whittington.

Eastern Guilford: Austin Drewery, Noah Howe.

Northeast Guilford: Noel Alvarado, Micah Bratcher.

Rockingham County: T.J. Garrett.

Smith: Durant Lipford.

Southern Guilford: Nicholas Epps.

Runner of the year: Nicholas Epps (Southern Guilford).

Coach of the year: Alicia Clement (Atkins).

Girls cross country

Atkins: Claire Davis, Caroline Downs, Sarah Eaves, Camille Moody, Veronica Sherman.

Northeast Guilford: Alicia Almaguer, Madeleine Cottle, Isabella Medlin.

Rockingham County: Caroline Denny, Lisa Key, Annalisa Lambeth, Emily Lewis, Zoey Snead, Kaitlyn Warner.

Runner of the year: Kaitlyn Warner (Rockingham County).

Coach of the year: Jennifer Powell (Rockingham County).

Football

Atkins: Broderick Freeman, Kadynce Watson.

Dudley: R.J. Baker, Jeremiah Barnes, Steven Davis II, Trevon Humphrey, Austin Lloyd, Jonathan Neal, Jhyheem Pittman, Jaylan Richmond, Jahmier Slade, Mehki Wall, Logan Wright.

Eastern Guilford: Eric Ainsworth, Tyreik Boyd, Jaiden Evans, Jassai Hackett, Solomon Howell, Bryce Jones, Kyhair Lundy, Jordan Payne, Luke Stanley, Braxton Veiga.

High Point Central: Tristen Carter, D.J. Chatman, Zion McCoy, Michael Smith, R.J. Wright.

Northeast Guilford: Barry Tate, Elijah White, Jelani Williams.

Rockingham County: Brice Baker, Maleek Bryant, Gabriel Burden, Josh Campbell, Stone Huskey, Jaylen Meadows, Tyler Powell, Ethan Smith, Luke Smith.

Smith: Jahveer Branch, Jamarri Coles, Darrius Cross, Kail Hairston, Talib Lyon, Carlos Neely, Ty'Wan Suggs.

Southern Guilford: Jason Creech, Torrie Ferguson, Conner Fields, Rydell Herbin, Denhym Johnson.

Offensive player of the year: Jahmier Slade (Dudley).

Defensive player of the year: Jhyheem Pittman (Dudley).

Coach of the year: Tony Aguilar (Eastern Guilford).

Girls golf

Atkins: Yvonne Shih.

High Point Central: Emma Niebauer.

Rockingham County: Elli Flinchum, Meredith Pegram, Olivia Peterson.

Smith: Jemiah Hill.

Player of the year: Emma Niebauer (High Point Central).

Coach of the year: Mike Williams (Rockingham County).

Boys soccer

Atkins: Andy Cruz, John Hefner, Kasey McMichael, Kevin Mendoza, Parker Ranson, Cole Settimo.

Dudley: Philip Giddings, Sharife Hne, Xavier Shipp, Cayden Stanley, Cedric Teko.

Eastern Guilford: Samuel Boateng, Juan Duran Hernandez, Bryson Williamson, Evan Woods.

High Point Central: Moses Byamukama, Benny Hernandez, Slade Howell, Adam Louya, Luis Angel Torres, Christian Zamora.

Northeast Guilford: Illian Issifou, Ricardo Mosqueda.

Rockingham County: Christian Rogel-Castro, Gabe Wood.

Smith: Elith Castro, Etungano Msenwa, Kerwin Perez Prestigui, Michael Ramirez.

Offensive MVP: Sharife Hne (Dudley).

Defensive MVP: Luis Angel Torres (High Point Central).

Coach of the year: James Williams (Atkins).

Girls tennis

Atkins: Brooke Hawkins, Hannah Stewart, Simran Vadgama.

Eastern Guilford: LaLain Khan, Sania Kimsey, Monewa Tulia.

High Point Central: Mallory Cook, Rachel Eskew, Olivia Perez.

Rockingham County: Olivia Bradley, Kelly Carter, Kaitlyn Marquardt, Rylee Martin, Hannah-Anne Williamson.

Smith: Nazhifah Setrokarijo, Jenny Tran.

Player of the year: Olivia Perez (High Point Central).

Coach of the year: Taylor Carter (Rockingham County).

Volleyball

Atkins: Emma Edgerton, Katelyn Fishel, Ghazai Mirzazadeh, Mykaela Newsome, Keyonna Rhodie.

Dudley: Hailey Michalak, Nakyia Williams.

Eastern Guilford: Aziyah Barnes, Lindley Dietrich.

High Point Central: Culler Combs, April Htun, Abby Maldonado.

Northeast Guilford: Gabrielle Chisholm.

Rockingham County: Kendall Hall, Kayla Pruitt, Olivia Rebb, Hadlee Russell.

Smith: A'zahreya Drayton-Gill.

Southern Guilford: Naomi Hunt, Avery Lowe, Bri McKinney.

Offensive player of the year: Abby Maldonado (High Point Central).

Defensive player of the year: Ghazai Mirzazadeh (Atkins).

Coach of the year: Shanice Jones (Atkins).

MID-STATE 2-A

Area athletes

Boys cross country

Andrews: Tyriq Little, Zachary Riley, John Shearin.

McMichael: Matthew Bedard, Will Etringer, Kaden Pratt.

Morehead: Harry Wilson.

Girls cross country

Andrews: Ashley Bowman, Nijayah Townes.

McMichael: Bri Lemons, Kensie Martin, Faith Robertson, Aubrey Simmons, Ava Williamson.

Morehead: Deajah Shelton.

Runner of the year: Aubrey Simmons (McMichael).

Team sportsmanship: McMichael.

Football

Andrews: Carrington Bell, Tristian Kirkwood, Correy McManus, Timothy Ratley.

McMichael: Zack Dalton, Brady Elrod, Houston Fulk, Reese Graham, Hayden Meeks, Jayden Moore, Chris Roberts, Chance Sides, Jacob Swisher, Wyatt Walker, Matthew Wright.

Morehead: Austin Barker, Edwin Cantu, Ya'Quil Dungee, Mekhi Hairston, Michael Hall, Tyler Moore, Quadir Rodgers.

North Forsyth: Rodney Byers, Justin Covington, Ellijah Ellis, Treshaun Harris, Kerry Miller, Zyshonne Pauling, My'Quan Royster, Joseph Terry, Victor Wingate.

Reidsville: Jariel Cobb, Que'shyne Flippen, Anthony Franson, Nhycer Kelly, Al Lee, Trey Lee, J.D. McCain, Julius Miller, Cam Peoples, Nashaun Price, Devin Shryock, Shyheim Watlington, Vince Widerman.

Walkertown: George Brown, Jeremiah McIntyre, Zahki Mitchell, Landon Venable.

Honorable mention: Keilan Francies, Trevion McCollum, Tamarja Payne, Avery Pollard (Andrews); Jacoby Alley, Jace Dunn, Daniel Grimmett, Thatcher Hall, Isaiah Harris, Emory Shaw (McMichael); Jonathan Camargo, Braxton Carter, Chris Hopper, Spencer Jamison, Gavin Moore, Corey Philson, Solomon Price, Payton Sizemore, Will Twilla (Morehead); Cassidy Harvin, David Henry, Jaurion Royster, Bernard Williams III (North Forsyth); Davian Larry, Tommy Lunsford, Aiden Mansfield, Lorenzo Mendoza, Tyrese Turner, Josh Williams (Reidsville); Bryce Baker, Amarye Barber, Myles Barlow, Caleb Kelly, Christ McCorkle, Antwon Mitchell, Zion Moye, Jemarrian Reed, Camron Sapp (Walkertown).

Offensive player of the year: Cam Peoples (Reidsville).

Defensive player of the year: Mekhi Hairston (Morehead).

Specialist of the year: Anthony Franson (Reidsville).

Coach of the year: Tony McCants (McMichael).

Team sportsmanship: Morehead.

Girls golf

Morehead: Paige Tuggle.

Boys soccer

McMichael: Rafael Cruz, Ethan Fox, Gab Hernandez, Osmin Hernandez, Drew Horne, Norbeto Nandin-Duarte, Edward Robles.

Morehead: Jose Gomez, Emiliano Jauregui, Colin Tiano, Jordan Woodall.

North Forsyth: Jonathan Barrera, Axel Bernal, Job Botello, Aldo Gutierrez, David Ponce, Luis Rodriguez, Noe Sandoval, Kael Trinidad.

Reidsville: Adam Filip, Anthony Franson, Gerardo Hernandez, Freddy Vasquez.

Walkertown: Luis Cortes, Rojelio Pioquinto.

Honorable mention: Jorge Ramirez (Reidsville).

Offensive player of the year: Axel Bernal (North Forsyth).

Defensive player of the year: Jonathan Barrera (North Forsyth).

Goalkeeper of the year: Anthony Franson (Reidsville).

Coach of the year: Dan Proctor (North Forsyth).

Team sportsmanship: Reidsville.

Girls tennis

McMichael: Ayden Smith, Dylan Smith, Emily Wall.

Reidsville: Lexi Cruz, Mariana Faint, Daisy Ortiz, Kimberly Ortiz.

Coach of the year: Michelle Witt (Reidsville).

Volleyball

Andrews: Alexandria Belton, Anaya Cureton.

McMichael: Anna Casto, Kacey Gore, Jada Johnson, Bianka Solo, Valerie White.

Morehead: Hailey Blackwell, Leah Prillaman.

North Forsyth: Trinity Dempsey.

Reidsville: Heaven Perkins.

Walkertown: Kayleigh Holmes, Madison Minga-Perry.

Honorable mention: Jessica Flowers, Alexia Horton (Andrews); Gracie Lovelace, Dakota Redmon, Lia Jones Spencer (McMichael); Kennedy Smith, Paige Tuggle, Carolina Wellons (Morehead); Haley Coleman, Fatima Serrano (North Forsyth); Taffari Blackwell, Kholie McLein (Reidsville); Ava Arrington, Jayden Cooper, Jayona Griffin, Mariah Perry (Walkertown).

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Boys cross country

Davie County: Andrew Brown.

Mount Tabor: Mac Barrett, Andrew Burrell, Douglas Gledhill, Conner Inman, Jeremy Kern, Lucas Plitt, Davis Potter, Connor Riley, Will Soule.

Reagan: Nate Hayes, Conner Jones, Jay Keeley, Tate Shore.

West Forsyth: Brandt Doty, Wesley Haggstrom.

Runner of the year: Douglas Gledhill (Mount Tabor).

Coach of the year: Patrick Cromwell (Mount Tabor). 

Girls cross country

Mount Tabor: Joiner Evans, Katie McFerrin, Hannah Riley, Thalia Soule.

Reagan: Brianna Cottingham, Sarah Fassinger, Kate Henderson, Bronwyn Parks.

Reynolds: Caroline Echols, Brooke Lackey, Chandler Welsh.

West Forsyth: Lillian Douglass, Tenley Douglass, Janie Peterson, Lulu Serang, Taylar White. 

Runner of the year: Bronwyn Parks (Reagan).

Coach of the year: Mike Riley (Mount Tabor).

Football

Davie County: Tate Carney, Zymere Hudson, Coy James, Alex Summers, Spencer Williams.

East Forsyth: Jaylen Alexander-Raynor, Que'sean Brown, R.J. Brown, Andrew Conrad, Isaiah Crowell, Tim Davis, Kahner Hartley, Traylon Ingram, Nick Martin, Will Montgomery, Ian Sawyer. 

Glenn: Camden Coleman, Zion Dixon Chaney Fitzgerald, Ajay Coverdale, Zach Cowart, Josh Nolan, Albert Redd, Levine Smith, Jay Woodard.

Mount Tabor: Graham Foley, Noah Marshall, Lance Patterson, Austin Pittman, Deshawn Watson.

Parkland: Jamari Cobb, Jaxon Monell, Marquez Robinson.

Reagan: Landon Callahan, Jon Gullette, Nick Hall, Kam Hill, Jake DeLong, Sam Pendleton, Jalill Rogers, Semaj Turner, Spencer Webb, V.J. Wilkins.

Reynolds: TaShawn Jeter, Isaiah Lytton, Kenaz McMillian, Evan Rhodes.

West Forsyth: Caleb David, Mack David, David Eldridge, J.D. LeGrant, Jevante Long, Bralen Morris, Aquavion Rush, Avery Salerno, Jacob Wolfe.

Offensive player of the year: Que'sean Brown (East Forsyth).

Defensive player of the year: Semaj Turner (Reagan).

Coach of the year: Antwon Stevenson (Glenn).

Girls golf

Davie County: Annika McDaniel, Emerson Vanzant.

Reagan: Ruth Anne Asbill, Hillary Gong, Anna Howerton, Morgan Ketchum, Macy Pate. 

Reynolds: Addison Moser.

West Forsyth: Mary-Paige King, Sadie Mecham, Paige Sidney.

Player of the year: Morgan Ketchum (Reagan).

Coach of the year: Jay Allred (Reagan).

Boys soccer

Davie County: Nicholas Ruff.

East Forsyth: Jerry Lomell, Evan Pask, Seth Skocher, Logan Walker.

Glenn: Aldo Gonzaes.

Mount Tabor: Matthew Allen, Andrew Keever, Jack Lawson, Quinn Miller, Liam O'Gara, Nathan Shuman.

Reagan: Sosa, Bongweni, Rocco Gigliotti.

Reynolds: Jairo Penaloza, Walt Petersen, Pleh Reh.

West Forsyth: Daniel Bustos, Alex Flores, Walker Paschold, Eli Robinson, Julian Sokphorn, Grant Tally, Nolan Terlecki.

Offensive player of the year: Matthew Allen (Mount Tabor).

Defensive player of the year: Walker Paschold (West Forsyth).

Coach of the year: Jeffrey Williams (West Forsyth).

Girls tennis

Davie County: Whitney DeLoach, Tru Koren, Sarah West Marklin, Elliot Newsome.

Mount Tabor: Ella Rose, Meg Salt.

Reagan: Grace Beach, Ashley Belnap, Lydia Berger.

Reynolds: Lia Blackard, Caroline Bumgarner, Sarah Rhoades Cox.

West Forsyth: Vivian Do, Sam McEachran, Abigail Nix.

Player of the year: Sam McEachran (West Forsyth).

Coach of the year: Collin Ferebee (Davie County). 

Volleyball

Davie County: Ali Angell, Peyton Justice, Aimee Loj.

East Forsyth: Kadynce Boothe, Gracie Flynn, Maddie Pardue.

Glenn: Riley Blake.

Reagan: Amaris Alvarez, Caiden Largent, Jordan Smart, Riley Tucker.

West Forsyth: Clara LaRue, Elizabeth Nye, Kennedy Weber.

Player of the year: Kadynce Boothe (East Forsyth).

Defensive player of the year: Peyton Justice (Davie County).

Coach of the year: Lauren Gillon (West Forsyth).

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

Area athletes

Boys cross country

North Davidson: Grayson Byrd, Levi Jackson.

Oak Grove: Cooper Long, Mason McMillian.

Girls cross country

North Davidson: Sophia Byrd, Bailey Hicks, Madison Hooker.

Oak Grove: Natalia Everhart, Chloe Koper.

Coach of the year: Daniel Parker (North Davidson).

Football

North Davidson: Jarrett Cassada, Collin Cumming, Drew Englehart, Abe Flores, Abraham Garcia, Kelton Gentle, Xavion Hayes, Gavin Hill, Tanner Jordan, Alex Naylor, Reid Nisley, Ethan Snyder, Riley Sullivan, Alston White.

Oak Grove: Gates Cook, Conner Creech, Jermal Eller, Collin Frank, Kaden Hart, Cole Overton, Blake Shinault, Conner Sorenson, Chris Tapia, Ethan Yarbrough.

Defensive player of the year: Tanner Jordan (North Davidson).

Coach of the year: Brian Flynn (North Davidson).

Girls golf

North Davidson: Carlee Anderson.

Oak Grove: Zoe Crotts, Camille Lambert, Emma Motsinger, Ella Ott.

Coach of the year: Vaughn Black (Oak Grove).

Boys soccer

North Davidson: Jacob Beckom, Aydan Inniss, Cain Pfost, Ethan Redden. 

Oak Grove: Aron Disher, Luke Long.

Girls tennis

North Davidson: Madison Coup, Abri Tutterow.

Oak Grove: Jessica Fuchs, Marie Stephenson.

Player of the year: Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove).

Volleyball

North Davidson: Dylan Freedle, Jordan Wilson.

Oak Grove: Olivia Dixon, Maya Slate, Vanessa Young.

Defensive player of the year: Olivia Dixon (Oak Grove).

NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A

Boys cross country

Bishop McGuinness: Matthew Agarwala, Arrington Culbertson, Noah Goodman, C.J. Pacholke, Evan Sturgill, Tyler Sturgill.

Cornerstone Charter: Athens Barnes, Benjamin Harrison, Samuel Pessoa, Ben Resler.

Runner of the year: Ben Resler (Cornerstone Charter).

Coach of the year: Chris Scola (Bishop McGuinness).

Girls cross country

Bishop McGuinness: Monserat Garcia, Ava Goodman, Katelyn Hawley, Anna Hirose, Mary Grace Lipscomb, Julia Sullivan, Sofia Wolff.

Millennium Charter: Ruby Hoerter.

N.C. Leadership Academy: Jadyn Dewald.

Winston-Salem Prep: Damyja Ortiz.

Runner of the year: Sofia Wolff (Bishop McGuinness).

Coach of the year: Chris Scola (Bishop McGuinness).

Girls golf

Bishop McGuinness: Cecelia Keys, Eliza Ofsanko, Mary Rashford.

Cornerstone Charter: Alexis Croatt, Maddie Heritage, Brantley Johnson.

Player of the year: Eliza Ofsanko (Bishop McGuinness).

Boys soccer

Bethany Community: Jake Carter.

Bishop McGuinness: Ethan Connor, Michael Herzberger, Harrison Satterfield.

Carver: Alan Bernal, Leonardo Garcia, Anthony Hernandez, Erick Lopez.

Cornerstone Charter: Davis Dow.

Millennium Charter: Julian Price.

N.C. Leadership Academy: Zach Donath, Anakin Leister, Cade Shoemaker, Scott Stanley, David Truhe.

Offensive players of the year: Anthony Hernandez (Carver), David Truhe (N.C. Leadership Academy).

Defensive player of the year: Zach Donath (N.C. Leadership Academy).

Coach of the year: Craig Shoemaker (N.C. Leadership Academy).

Girls tennis

Bishop McGuinness: Lindsey Bergelin, Allie Dennen, Caroline Gregory, Nina Holton, Adelaide Jernigan, Lourdes Lopez, Isabella Ross.

Cornerstone Charter: Sydney Clark, Ava Cooper, Molly Cooper, Katlyn Poole, Maddie Rudd, Katie Wright.

Player of the year: Lourdes Lopez (Bishop McGuinness).

Volleyball

Bethany Community: Coryna Mims.

Bishop McGuinness: Chrisbel Alcantara, Emma Briody, Jeanna Hauk, Olivia Moreau.

Carver: Keniyah McRae.

Cornerstone Charter: Olivia Dean, Olivia Nance, Annalaine Tew.

Millennium Charter: Clara Minix.

N.C. Leadership Academy: Jenna Clayton, Emma Ware.

Winston-Salem Prep: Damyja Ortiz.

Player of the year: Jeanna Hauk (Bishop McGuinness).

Coach of the year: Jason Tew (Cornerstone Charter).

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

Area athletes

Football

Bishop McGuinness: Xander Loncar, Evan Stoller.

Carver: Jamaari Blackburn, Iyaht Calrk, Cedric Ferguson, Drevon Jackson, Tariq Murphy, Tyler Vaughn.

Winston-Salem Prep: Greg Cuthbertson, Jamison Graves, Philip Lavalais, Areion Matthews.

Honorable Mention: Cam Martin, Andrew Lankau, Noah Nagle, Heath Ropko (Bishop McGuinness); Noah Bowman, Jayden Penn (Winston-Salem Prep).

Offensive player of the year: Jamaari Blackburn (Carver).

PTAC

Boys cross country

Caldwell: Parker Jenkins.

Forsyth Country Day: George Lawson, Andrew Mitchell, James Snyder, Elliot Sullivan, Yuze Tian.

Greensboro Day: Matthew Dewey, Logan Hayes, Oliver Kriemer, Sterling Sharpe.

Westchester: Cruz Helsing.

Girls cross country

Caldwell: Olivia Furst, Courtney Sanders.

Forsyth Country Day: Lilirose Caty, Nicki Chung, Mia Fitzsimmons, Mackenzie Moore.

Greensboro Day: Lucy Eggleston, Claire McDowell, Mae Moody.

Westchester: Grace Evans, Ali Schwartz.

Boys soccer

Caldwell: Clay Austin, Tyler Wood.

Calvary Day: Robert Berger, Anderson Griggs, Hunter Isenhour, Pearce Lowrey, Dulio Medina, Winston Scurry.

Forsyth Country Day: Jordan Skinner.

Greensboro Day: Mike DeGuglielmi, Seth Green, Alan Sutton.

High Point Christian: Franklin Cox, Jackson Davis, Brady Hepner.

Westchester: Bo Brigman, Carter Scavo, Max Van Dessel.

Player of the year: Hunter Isenhour (Calvary Day).

Coach of the year: Ben Kerth (Calvary Day).

Girls tennis

Caldwell: Lauren Brown, Caroline Kuebert, Rollins Ortmann.

Forsyth Country Day: Mary Brooks Hall, Louise King, Julia Kincaid, Sunna Maass, Brynna Myers.

Greensboro Day: Greta Andersen, Alexandra Dewey, Ellie Johnson, Kendall Parr. 

Westchester: Helen Clodfelter.

Player of the year: Kendall Parr (Greensboro Day).

Volleyball

Caldwell: Madison Bozarth, Delaney Gilboy, Elizabeth Jones, Danielle Phillips, Sophia Plasman.

Calvary Day: Megan Keegan.

Forsyth Country Day: Ainsley Reid.

High Point Christian: Zoie Hembree, Jordan Karpovich, Cameron Martin, Emmaline Martin, Kennedy Powell. 

Player of the year: Sophia Plasman (Caldwell).

Coach of the year: Dan Bozarth (Caldwell).

NCISAA ALL-STATE

Boys cross country

Class 3-A

Forsyth Country Day: George Lawson, James Snyder.

Class 2-A

Caldwell: Hunter Riffey.

Westchester: Cruz Helsing.

Girls cross country

Class 3-A

Forsyth Country Day: Lilirose Caty, Mackenzie Moore.

Class 2-A

Caldwell: Olivia Furst, Courtney Sanders.

Westchester: Grace Evans, Ali Schwartz.

Football

High Point Christian: Myles Crisp (second team), Mack Johnson (honorable mention).

Girls golf

Division II

High Point Christian: Ashley Limbacher.

Boys soccer

Class 4-A

Wesleyan: Zack Andersen, Patrick Hissim.

Class 3-A

Calvary Day: Hunter Isenhour, Pearce Lowrey.

High Point Christian: Franklin Cox, Jackson Davis.

Class 2-A

Caldwell: Tyler Wood.

Westchester: Bo Brigman, Max Van Dessel.

Girls tennis

Class 3-A

Forsyth Country Day: Sunna Maass.

Class 2-A

Caldwell: Rollins Ortmann.

Volleyball

Class 3-A

High Point Christian: Emmaline Martin, Kennedy Powell.

Class 2-A

Caldwell: Madison Bozarth, Sophia Plasman.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

