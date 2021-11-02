 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final high school football standings
0 Comments

Final high school football standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HSExtra-football.jpg

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

        Conf. Overall 
Glenn  6-1    7-2
Reagan  6-1   7-3
East Forsyth 5-1    8-1
West Forsyth          3-3   5-4
Davie County  3-4    6-4
Mount Tabor 2-4   4-5
Reynolds 1-6   2-8 
Parkland 0-6    1-8

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   7-0  10-0
Northern Guilford   6-1   9-1 
Southeast Guilford  5-2   7-3
Page  4-3   4-6
Northwest Guilford  3-4   5-5
Southwest Guilford             2-5    4-6
Western Guilford  1-6   1-8
Ragsdale  0-7   1-9

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  7-0   9-1
Eastern Guilford  6-1   7-2 
Rockingham County            4-3   5-4
High Point Central  3-4   4-6
Smith  3-4   4-6 
Southern Guilford  3-4   4-6
Atkins  1-6   2-7
Northeast Guilford  1-6    1-9

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
Reidsville  6-0   9-0
McMichael  5-1   7-3
North Forsyth  4-2   5-5
West Stokes  3-3   5-4
Morehead  2-4   3-7
Walkertown  1-5   1-9
Andrews  0-6   1-8

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Comm. School of Davidson             6-0   8-2
Mountain Island Charter  5-1   9-1
Pine Lake Prep  4-2   6-3
Carver  3-3   5-5
Christ the King  2-4   3-7
Bishop McGuinness  1-5   2-7
Winston-Salem Prep  0-6   1-8

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian             0-3    3-6
b-North Davidson   5-0    6-3 
b-Oak Grove   4-1    7-2 

a-NCISAA Piedmont; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News