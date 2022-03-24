Football is the medium for Pigskin For Hodgkin's message

GREENSBORO — When Hampton Billips’ sister, Karly, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in June 2018, he was there to support her during treatment. But he wanted to do more.

His goals were to raise awareness and to raise money to help other families facing what he and his parents, Suzanne and Mike, were going through with Karly. So, naturally for Billips, he thought of football, the sport he played at Northwest Guilford and N.C. State.

“Football has always been a first love and a super-important part of our family,” says Billips, now 26. “My dad was a football player (at Wingate). I was a football player. Football has been part of my family and has grown my family outside of blood, so I knew that was kind of an easy bridge to getting a whole bunch of people together.”

The vehicle he created to help children and families dealing with cancer turns 4 years old Saturday with the latest edition of the Pigskin For Hodgkin’s flag football game at Northwest’s R.L. Billings Stadium. Gates open at noon and the game kicks off at 1 p.m.

This year’s game brings together a number of former college and NFL players, as well as two “celebrity coaches” who played their high school football at Northwest and will be listening to hear their names called in next month’s NFL draft: wide receivers Thomas Hennigan (Appalachian State) and Tre’ Turner (Virginia Tech).

“We try to keep it as clean as possible,” Hampton Billips says of the game. “We all want to have fun and then be able to walk away afterward. It is fun to watch all the guys try to get back into going 100 percent again.”

Billips always goes 100 percent when it comes to Pigskin For Hodgkin’s. A government relations adviser for a Raleigh law firm, the Kernersville resident says, “There’s a ton that goes into it. Our board meets regularly. It’s a year-round event. We’ll take about a month off after the game, but then we’ll get right back into it as far as recruiting players, pursuing corporate sponsorships.”

Karly Billips, who has been cancer-free since October 2018, says, “It wasn’t until after treatment that I realized how big it had gotten. I was just completely in awe and admiration of his consistency and determination to do it. I felt blessed and loved, because not many brothers care as much as he does about me.”

Karly, 21, a junior at Appalachian State who plans to become a nurse, also plays her part in Pigskin For Hodgkin’s as a member of the nonprofit’s board, along with her parents and Hampton’s fiancée, Amanda Honaker.

“One of the things I do is to stay in touch with people at the hospital, the social workers there,” Karly says. “That allows us to find kids who can do the coin toss before the game each year and to make them the stars of the game instead of me. This is more about the future and what kids are going through.”

Since its inception, Pigskin For Hodgkin’s has raised more than $25,000 for organizations such as Emily’s Kids, Art for Life and Make-A Wish.

“It’s about making sure there’s a little kid who can smile for just a brief second when they’re going through treatment, about making sure a family has a meal when they’ve been at a hospital for 18 hours,” Hampton says. “It’s really about just coming together to make sure that we can lift families up.”

Family and community support lifted up the Billips family in their darkest hour, and the support of the nurses at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem in particular was life-changing for Karly.

“A lot of my nurses had either gone through cancer when they were children or had the exact same type I did,” she says. “Some had it when they were teenagers, too. … They weren’t just taking care of me. They were providing the therapy I needed when I needed it.”

Now the Billips family needs the support of the community once again for its annual flag football game.

“If there’s one thing I want people to know about it is how much it means to all of us when people come out, even if it’s not for the whole game,” Karly says. “How we’ve watched the crowd grow over the years has been so encouraging because so much stress and so much work goes into it.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

