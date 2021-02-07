Football practice officially kicks off Monday for NCHSAA teams

A high school football season that should have ended in December is just beginning for NCHSAA teams. As practice officially begins Monday for a season that opens Feb. 26, here are some story lines to watch:

What will high school football during a pandemic look like?

Players and coaches will be required to wear cloth face coverings during practices and games, although NCHSAA guidelines say that if an athlete is "actively participating in practice or contests and having trouble breathing because of wearing a mouthguard and/or helmet, they may remove the face covering during active participation (standing on the sidelines or waiting for a practice repetition does not constitute active participation)." Players also must maintain 6 feet of social distancing when they are not in the game. The NCHSAA also is prohibiting handshakes before and after the pregame coin toss and is asking teams to "eliminate gathering, hugging, shaking hands, fist bumps, dog piles, etc. following the pregame meeting and at the conclusion of the game." In other words, no more fun of any kind.

How about fans?