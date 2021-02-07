Football practice officially kicks off Monday for NCHSAA teams

A high school football season that should have ended in December is just beginning for NCHSAA teams. As practice officially begins Monday for a season that opens Feb. 26, here are some story lines to watch:
What will high school football during a pandemic look like?
Players and coaches will be required to wear cloth face coverings during practices and games, although NCHSAA guidelines say that if an athlete is "actively participating in practice or contests and having trouble breathing because of wearing a mouthguard and/or helmet, they may remove the face covering during active participation (standing on the sidelines or waiting for a practice repetition does not constitute active participation)." Players also must maintain 6 feet of social distancing when they are not in the game. The NCHSAA also is prohibiting handshakes before and after the pregame coin toss and is asking teams to "eliminate gathering, hugging, shaking hands, fist bumps, dog piles, etc. following the pregame meeting and at the conclusion of the game." In other words, no more fun of any kind.
How about fans?
The big question is how many, if any, spectators will be allowed to attend games. Parents want to be able to see their students play, and schools need the revenue generated by ticket sales, concessions and booster club activities at games. As of now, the NCHSAA is limiting the number of spectators to 100 per facility based on Gov. Roy Cooper's guidelines. Players, coaches, cheerleaders, bands, workers and support staff do not count toward that total, but that's still not likely to accommodate all parents from both teams. School officials will have their hands full sorting out who gets in and who doesn't, along with all the other issues they're dealing with surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
How many games will be played?
The regular season has been cut from a maximum of 11 games to seven because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the issues high school teams have had playing all of their contests as scheduled in other sports, it's fair to ask how teams will be able to get through a seven-game football season without issues. If games have to be postponed, will there be enough time to make them up in a schedule that does not include any off weeks and limits teams to one game per week? And what happens if a team has positive tests during the four-round playoffs that conclude with state championship games May 8?
Who's in and who's out?
Some of the Triad's best seniors have enrolled early in college and some will choose not to play because of concerns about the coronavirus. Early departures will affect some of the area's top programs, with 2018 and 2019 Class 4-A champion East Forsyth losing four key players (WR Micah Crowell, OL Jaden Lindsay, QB Ty Lyles and WR Jamison Warren) to college programs, rival Glenn down three standouts (LB Raneiria Dillworth, DE Jahvaree Ritzie and S Jahaad Scales) who enrolled early and perennial power Dudley without a top-100 national recruit (DL Payton Page). Meanwhile, All-Area QB Kyle Pinnix and N.C. State basketball signee Breon Pass are back to help Reidsville go after another Class 2-A title and all nine college signees at Central Piedmont 4-A contender Reagan have decided to play this spring.
