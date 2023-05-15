Darius Robinson is the new head football coach at Southern Guilford, the school announced on Monday. Robinson will take over, effective immediately.

The former four-year starter and three-year captain at Johnson C. Smith University most recently led Jay M. Robinson to a 25-7 record in three seasons. That included back-to-back conference championships in 2021 and 2022 as well as playoff appearances in each of those three seasons. The Lancaster, South Carolina, native was also the school’s head strength and conditioning coach.

In the pandemic-adjusted 2020-21 season, the Bulldogs went 5-3 and finished 4-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The team went 10-2, including 5-0 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference and reached the NCHSAA 2A second round in each of the last two seasons.

“Coach Robinson brings with him a record of solid achievement both on and off the field,” said Southern athletics director Jay Carter. “He looks to continue to build upon the past successes of the Storm football program and has high expectations for our athletes academically. Coach Robinson supports a well-rounded approach to discipline to ensure expectations are met both on and off the field.”

Prior to his tenure at Robinson, the coach previously served as the defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator at Central Cabarrus. Additionally, he served as defensive coordinator at Blythewood (South Carolina), defensive coordinator at Hickory Ridge and as a position coach at both Phillip O. Berry and Ashbrook.

Robinson replaces Jason "Bear" Bradley, who went 24-38 in six seasons, with a 2-17 mark over the first two years. The Storm had two winning seasons under Bradley and made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. In 2022, Southern Guilford went 6-5 and made the NCHSAA 3A first round, where it lost to Hibriten, 32-27. After that, Bradley was announced as the new head coach at Trinity in April.

Prior to playing for the Golden Bulls of the CIAA, Robinson was Lancaster’s defensive MVP and county MVP, in addition to being selected to the North Carolina-South Carolina All-Star Game.

The 6-foot, 3 inch, 250-pound defensive lineman earned a degree in sports management/physical education at Johnson C. Smith.

The Storm returns last year's quarterback, Jamias Ferere, a 6-foot-5 rising senior who has received Division I interest for both football and basketball.