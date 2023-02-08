Seven Dudley High School football players signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, including the school’s all-time sacks leader, another staying home and two Power-Five prospects choosing HBCUs.

Logan Wright, the 2022 News & Record Defensive Player of the Year, combined for 106 tackles, 39 for losses and had a school-record 27 sacks on the season. Additionally, the 5-foot-11, 285-pound defensive lineman was the Mid-State 3A Conference Defensive Player of the Year and has been a three-time all-conference selection over his career. In 2021, Wright had eight tackles and a sack as the the team’s Outstanding Defensive Player as the Panthers won their seventh state championship.

“I’m not going to reveal his secrets,” fellow Dudley signee Malcolm Kennion said. “But I will say one thing, well two things, I’ve always said: He’s extremely quick and he is extremely strong and he works on the things that you will never see anybody else working on to a T.”

Despite the production, a 430 bench press and a 4.04 grade point average, Wright received just two Division I offers but called it a “gift from God” signing with in-state East Carolina. A versatile lineman with size, quick feet and explosion off the ball, Wright said the Pirates plan to to utilize him both outside and inside in its three-man front.

“East Carolina really felt like home,” Wright said. “As soon as I stepped on campus, the way things were operated, the way things were put together, it just felt like a place where I was wanted.

“They put everything aside, ‘We want you here, we’ll do whatever it takes to get you.”

For Jameson Pegues, seeing school president Kyle Fambry at a cafeteria lunch persuaded the lineman to stay local, choosing Division III Guilford College. At Dudley, the 5-foot-11, 314-pounder primarily played right guard, but Guilford coach Brad Davis intends to move Pegues to the interior defensive line, where Pegues spent time as a freshman and sophomore in high school.

Staying on the same team, Power-Five prospects RJ Baker and Malcolm Kennion will join forces at Norfolk State, an HBCU in Virginia. The 4.33 speed Baker chose the MEAC over Maryland, while the 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive lineman Kennion picked Norfolk State over N.C. State.

“It seemed like an amazing opportunity for me to express myself and be who I am and show my ability among my people,” said Kennion, who bench presses 315 ten times.

They were both recruited by head coach Dawson Odums, with Kennion feeling “genuine love” from the program and Baker echoed words feeling like home.

Baker could play a variety of roles for the Spartans. At Dudley, the 5-9, 165-pound athlete accrued 3,902 career all-purpose yards and had a career-high 295 rushing and receiving for six touchdowns in 2021 against Eastern Guilford.

Kennion played center at Dudley, but also isn’t shy about trying another position if the team needs it.

“I will play anything over there,” he said. “I’ll player center, guard, tackle, wherever they need me. I’ll even go to fullback.”

Second team all-area selection defensive back Shawn Seagraves chose Division II Fayetteville State, while 290-pound offensive lineman Joshua Palmer picked Division III Methodist.

Linebacker Darryl Dawkins, who had 15.5 sacks and 24 tackles for losses as a senior, will attend Virginia’s Bridgewater College.

Dudley finished 9-3 and went 7-0 in 3A West conference play, losing in the second round of the playoffs. The year before, the Panthers went 15-1 on the way to the state title.