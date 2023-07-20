The East defeated the West 14-0 on Wednesday in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium. The 75th installment in the series may be its last summer game, as the one for the next senior class is planned for December.

The East’s effort was the 18th shutout in the series and the second in the past three years. There was a 0-0 tie in 1962.

The East defense held the West to 123 total yards, 2.7 yards per play and forced three turnovers, including a sack fumble by defensive MVP Dayreon Jennings of Lee County with 11:57 left in the game.

“My assignment was, ‘If my guy was going inside and they had a running back to my side, then I waited for a pass,’” said Jennings, who had another sack for eight yards two plays earlier. “As soon as ‘pass’ came, I came off the edge and then I came off the edge hard inside, he (the quarterback) spun outside and I just kept pursuing it to the sideline.”

The game was scoreless for much of the first half, with the teams trading interceptions on consecutive possessions in the first quarter. The second interception was picked off in the end zone by West safety Lemont Wilson of Burns with 5:15 left to end a drive that began at the West 21 after an interception by East’s Xzavier Pearsall of Wallace-Rose Hill.

With 1:20 left in the first half, East quarterback Keno Jones of Northern Nash threw a pass behind Shamar Sutton near the sideline. Sutton, from Northeastern, reached back to make the catch, made the defender covering him miss and ran the rest of the way for a 47-yard touchdown to make the score 7-0.

“The play call was ‘Money,’ so we had an out and a vertical,” Jones said. “So in that situation, it was quick game for me, so I hit ‘out’ and he scored.”

The game’s only other score came after the fumble forced by Jennings that was recovered by defensive lineman Jacobi Chavis of Purnell Swett. The eight-play, 3:48 drive was capped with a 6-yard run by Avery Gaby, playing for his East Duplin coach Battle Holley.

“It was very emotional to begin with, knowing it would be the last time, but me and my (high school) teammate (Kade Kennedy) knew that we had to make it count for him,” Gaby said.

Jones was named the offensive MVP, completing 7 of 10 passes for 61 yards and the late first-half touchdown.

Jennings had seven tackles, which tied a game high with East teammate Ahmaree Smith of North Brunswick, who added a sack and an interception. The West’s Kyle Zinn of East Surry had two tackles for losses and a fumble recovery.

The East had five fumbles, but lost only one. The West had two fumbles and lost one.

Sixteen players represented Triad schools, all for the West. Davie County’s Brodie Smith led the way with three receptions for 37 yards.

West Forsyth’s Alejandro Morillon-Garcia punted six times, including one for 50 yards.

Grimsley’s Khalil Stimpson and Nolan Albright played on their home field. Stimpson was a HSXTRA First Team selection in 2022 with 102 tackles. Albright has been a First Team pick the past two seasons.

The East-West game has been played in the summer every year since its inception, except the COVID year of 2020. In the future, the game will be scheduled for the weekend after the NCHSAA’s football state championships.

That would place the game on the same weekend as the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, which pits the top players from North Carolina against the top players from South Carolina.

According to the News & Record, the switch was made to December in hopes that more of the top players will participate as many of them report to college in the summer. It also will allow Division I college football coaches to attend the NCCA’s coaching clinics that are held in conjunction with the all-star games or serve as clinicians.

The East-West basketball and soccer games will continue to be played in July.