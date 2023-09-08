GIBSONVILLE—Western Alamance blocked a field goal and converted an inside run for a touchdown in overtime to win 26-20 Friday over then-undefeated Eastern Guilford after trailing by 10 points on the road with 4:44 in the third quarter.

"We were down 20-10," Western coach Jeff Snuffer said. "I didn't like the body language of some of my guys. We needed somebody to make a play and Evan Kuehnel, all night, stepped up and made a play. Then, Cam Cotton, who has been phenomenal for us, got that last touchdown. Our line, every week they are getting a little bit better."

Eastern (2-1) senior quarterback Jackson Jones completed 14 of his first 16 passes and finished regulation at 16 of 21 for 142 yards. In overtime, Eastern got the ball first from the Western 10, per high school overtime rules, and had a run for no gain on first down, before two incomplete passes and the blocked 27-yard field goal attempt.

On second down, the Wildcats were in the shotgun, three receivers to the right, one to the left. Division-I prospect Steven Murray ran a slant over the middle. With defenders moving toward him, Jassai Hackett was wide open to the right, but with Jones' throw moving to the sideline, Hackett was unable to rotate and adjust in time as he dropped a potential go-ahead touchdown pass.

After the blocked kick, the Warriors (3-1) advanced from the 10-yard line to the five on a defensive holding penalty. From there, Cotton, a 6-foot-2, 183-pound senior, had runs of three and two yards to get the walk-off win.

Eastern led 13-10 at the half and increased its advantage after senior J'Dyn Boyd snatched the ball from a receiver for the game's only turnover with 6:49 left in the third quarter and junior running back Caleb Creech punched it in five plays later from two yards out.

With 11:52 in the fourth, Kuehnel (22-for-38 passing, 279 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) found a wide-open Keontae Poteat over the middle for a 71-yard touchdown to pull the Warriors within three.

"That is something we saw on film," Snuffer said. "We talked about that, taking shots downfield and we knew that at some point it was going to be there. We just had to pick the right moment and that was the right moment."

After stopping Eastern on a 4th and 10 and a 4th and 12 on consecutive possessions, Kuehnel completed five straight passes for 60 yards and kept it for a four-yard run to set up Camden Oliveira's game-tying 23-yard field goal with 1:06 remaining in regulation.

Western struck first with a three-yard fourth-down touchdown pass to fullback Ethan Morris to make it 7-0 with 10:41 in the second quarter. On the first play of the ensuing possession, Jones threw a screen pass to the right side that the 4.4-speed Murray took the distance for 56 yards.

Eastern missed the extra point, so Oliveira’s first field goal made it 10-6 with 3:18 in the same frame. Creech, who won last week’s Triad football player of the week award, had the first of his two two-yard touchdown runs to give the Wildcats a 13-10 lead with 9.6 seconds before halftime.

