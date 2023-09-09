GIBSONVILLE — Western Alamance stormed the field in celebration on Friday after getting a 26-20 walk-off overtime win on the road over previously undefeated Eastern Guilford.

The Warriors (3-1) trailed the Wildcats (2-1) 20-10 with 4:44 in the third quarter, but tied the game at 20 with quarterback Evan Kuehnel’s 71-yard touchdown pass to Keontae Poteat and a 23-yard field goal by Camden Oliveira.

In overtime, Eastern got the ball first and Western blocked a 27-yard field goal attempt. The Warriors then got the win on a two-yard touchdown carry by Cam Cotton.

Here are my top three takeaways from our chosen Triad game of the week.

Western Alamance contains big pass playsTwo games is a small sample size, but Eastern Guilford entered Friday averaging 18.2 yards per pass completion, but only had 8.9 against the Warriors.

The Wildcats’ leading receiver, Steven Murray, entered with 12 catches for 266 yards (22.2 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. On Friday, the Division-I prospect had a 56-yard touchdown on a screen pass but otherwise only had eight grabs for 31 yards and no other touchdowns. In the second half, the standout only had four catches for 21 yards.

As a whole, senior Jackson Jones completed 16 of 23 passes to reach a season-high 69.6% completion rate, but the offense only had three completions of more than eight yards, including Murray’s catch-and-run. Jones had a season-low 142 yards passing and was 7 of 8 for 91 yards in the first half but was 9 of 15 for 51 yards the rest of the game.

Eastern Guilford wins field position battleIn regulation, each team had 10 possessions. Eastern’s average starting spot was at its own 43 yard-line, while Western’s average was its own 32.

Eastern punted on its first two possessions, but scored on the first play of its third drive on Murray’s touchdown. After holding Western to a field goal, the Wildcats trailed 10-6 when they got the ball at the Warriors 30 following a facemask penalty on the kickoff return and eventually ran it in for a two-yard touchdown. The Wildcats had another two-yard touchdown run by Caleb Creech following an interception by J’Dyn Boyd to go ahead 20-10 with 4:44 left in the third quarter.

However, from there, the Wildcats didn’t score on fourth-quarter possessions starting at the Western 45 and the Western 30.

“I think with the defense, it was just tackling,” Western coach Jeff Snuffer said. “You’re exactly right. Our special teams kept giving them good field position and our defense kept having to make big stops and they kept doing it. Honestly, that is what kept us in the game, gave our offense a chance by stopping them, so we could put points on the board.”

In overtime, per high school rules, Eastern began at the Western 10 yard-line. On second down, the Wildcats had a wide-open receiver but a dropped potential touchdown and another incomplete pass on the next play led to the blocked field goal.

Eastern Guilford’s improved defenseLast season, Eastern started 0-3 playing against the same teams. Defensively, it allowed an average of 37.7 points in 2022 against those teams but only 17 in 2023. If you don’t count the overtime touchdown, the Wildcats have only allowed 15 on average.

Still not convinced? Eastern held Western, who entered averaging 400.3 yards per game to 350, but more importantly held Western, who entered averaging 28.3 points to just 20 in regulation.

Western’s passing game was effective, completing 22 of 38 passes for 279 yards, but only rushed for 71 yards on 26 attempts for an average of 2.7 per carry vs. its average of 4.9 heading in.

“We’ve got some good guys that are on defense, some playmakers,” Eastern coach Tim Bagamary said. “Doing what is asked, that is important, doing your job.”