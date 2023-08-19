Grimsley overcame an early Mount Tabor touchdown and rallied to beat the Spartans, 30-7, in the season opener for both teams on Friday.

“I thought we played really well on the defensive side of the ball, I thought special teams was big and then I thought that when we had to make some plays offensively, we did,” Grimsley coach Darryl Brown said. “I mean, typical first game, we have a lot that we need to work on, but we’ll watch the film and figure those things out. The objective is to find a way to win and our guys responded at the half and then we found a way.”

The Whirlies, last year’s NCHSAA 4A state runner-up, entered the game as the No. 1 ranked team in the Piedmont Triad, while the Spartans entered at No. 4.

With the score tied at seven, Grimsley opened the second half with a kickoff return by Terrell Anderson to the Tabor 15 yard line. From there, the Whirlies capped a five-play possession with a one-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Faizon Brandon.

A high snap forced Spartans punter Sam Wood stepped over the back of the end zone for a safety with 4:12 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Brandon threw touchdown passes of 19 and 12 yards to Alex Taylor and Anderson.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the game:

The Whirlies' new 3-4 defense

Previously a four-man front defensive front, the new-look defense only allowed seven points, held Mount Tabor scoreless in the second-half and gave up 72 rushing yards to the Spartans, who averaged 183.3 last year.

The Tabor offense was missing two offensive linemen, but 300-plus-pound defensive tackles Andre Hill Jr. and East Forsyth transfer Keenen Hatcher proved to be a handful in the middle. Four-star outside linebacker Bryce Davis, who was converted from defensive end, had a third-quarter interception with the Whirlies leading 14-7 and Tabor reaching the Grimsley 32 yard-line.

“Early on in the game, I asked the coaches if I could go ahead and charge the mesh when I saw a down-block and I did it again,” Davis said. “And Jakai Eason was on the front side, made the quarterback nervous, he flipped the ball and it fell right in my hands.”

Big-Play Peterkin

Mount Tabor four-star junior Shamarius Peterkin had three receptions for 105 yards, including a 69-yard score on a streak down the left side. Each catch went for a first down at an average of 35 yards per reception.

The top wide receiver prospect left the game early in the second half with a foot injury. In the first half, Tabor’s pass offense was 5-of-8 for 114 yards, but finished the game 9-of-15 for 139 yards.

Also a defensive back, Peterkin could have made a difference against an offense that threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“He is a great talent,” Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown said. “He is going to make plays, regardless. They started double-teaming him after he made a couple plays. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to finish the game, but it is more about his future than it is this one game. This one game doesn’t define us. We have to take some positives from this game. We have nine more football games and we’re still a good football team.”

Mount Tabor penalties

The Spartans struggled with penalties in last week’s scrimmage against Southeast Guilford and the issue continued for a team that Brown said was anxious, made mental mistakes and had players stepping into important roles who weren’t heavily relied upon last year.

On Friday, Mount Tabor was called for nine first-half penalties, five of them pre-snap violations and three being personal fouls.

The Tabor defense got two first-half interceptions and had a goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter, but the penalties are a concern.