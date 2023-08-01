Grimsley went to work on Monday to start the pursuit of another football state championship.

The Whirlies encountered both rain and shine during the opening practice, but didn’t let the weather rattle the NCHSAA 4A favorite, whose roster includes Division I recruits, and featured a one-handed catch and a new defensive alignment.

“Our guys are used to that,” Grimsley coach Darryl Brown said. “I mean, conditions are bad, raining, cold, hot, whatever it is, we don’t use that as an excuse. You’re going to play in those conditions and our football program was founded on hard work, being tough, being disciplined and controlling the things that we can control.”

Monday was the first day that NCHSAA schools were permitted to hold practice in preparation for the upcoming season. Per association rules, players must undergo five days of no live action contact. The Whirlies legally suited up in helmets, jerseys and shorts, with varsity players in navy blue and JVs in white.

Teams can play official games beginning Aug. 14, although most teams will play their first games on Friday, Aug. 18.

Grimsley’s practice began at 8:15 a.m. Players arrived to pre-practice with a slight rain that picked up and continued for the first half-hour of practice. After that, the sun emerged, raising the temperature from 77 degrees to the low 80s, eventually drying up mud puddles created by an early special teams session.

The Whirlies returned 16 starters from last year, including seven HSXTRA first or second-team selections, from a unit that finished 15-1 and had its only loss in the state championship game. Among those are the Triad’s top 2024 recruits in four-star wide receivers Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor, who each showcased their speed and pass-catching abilities.

The HSXTRA Offensive Player of the Year Ryan Stephens graduated, but sophomore quarterback Faizon Brandon has the confidence of teammates and coaches to take the reigns after splitting time last year as a freshman.

In 2022, Brandon appeared in nine games, completing 72.7% of his passes in 44 attempts. This is expected to be his first full season as a starter, but the 6-foot,4-inch, 190-pound signal caller has already received eight FBS offers, including Orange Bowl champion Tennessee.

“I feel like he looked pretty good in seven-on-seven and when we did team, making his reads and being precise with the ball,” said returning all-area safety Jamarie Davis.

Brown said that the team’s first practice felt like a continuation from spring practice, workouts and mini-camp practices over the summer. For him, there weren’t any surprises in terms of who performed well on day one.

However, while Anderson and Taylor have received much publicity as a duo, it was sophomore Kaden Catoe who made the day’s top play, a reaching one-handed reception in 7-on-7 before the mud dried up.

The biggest change was with the defensive scheme, where the team switched from its four-man front to a new 3-4 alignment. Overall, Brown was pleased with how the defense operated in the new look and said that his personnel allows flexibility. The eighth-year Whirlies coach praised his position coaches for the line adjusting to slightly different positions.

Using the same terminology has helped make the change an easier adjustment. However, with new assignments came some communication issues for the defense and some offside penalties were perhaps the most noticeable signs of early-season rust.

Blue-chip 2025 recruit Bryce Davis recorded 92 tackles and 12 sacks as a defensive end last year and looked natural playing outside linebacker in the new scheme. Davis also complimented the offensive line, which returns three starters. While the group was contained to only hitting bags and sleds, senior left tackle Graham Buckrham liked the poise of the group and mental approach, despite the non-contact environment.

For Buckhram, dealing with the different conditions comes with the territory. That also includes keeping the proper mindset, despite preseason hype of a championship.

“I think we do a good job of just staying humble and not letting any of those outside people influence us when we are on the field,” Buckrham said. “All of that stuff doesn’t matter. We haven’t done anything yet. It’s a new team, a new year, so we have to go out there and act like we haven’t done anything because we haven’t and prove ourselves every day.”