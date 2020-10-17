High Point Christian parents enjoy football again

For Phillip and Aldrina Archie, whose son Myles is a sophomore defensive back and receiver, the chance to finally watch him play was “exhilarating,” Aldrina said. That was especially true after the Cougars had to play their opener Sept. 25 without any fans in the stands.

“It was frustrating for our children to be out here and play the game, but for us to not have the opportunity to sit out here and watch them in a socially distanced situation,” she said as she and her husband bundled against the cold on a chilly fall evening. “You have to question it. How safe is it for our kids to be out there if we can’t be in the stands watching it?”

Phillip Archie was “very thankful” to see his son in action.

“I’m happy for him and for all of his teammates after all the hard work they’ve been doing to see it pay off,” he said. “I know they are excited about having a season. That’s the most important thing and to have fun.”

That’s exactly what the Cougars did as they built a 42-7 halftime lead on their way to a 2-0 start to the season. It meant even more to the players to have their parents in the stands.