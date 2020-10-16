HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: High Point Christian 56, Matthews Covenant Day 7

“It was really cool,” Couillard said. “We ran it in practice Tuesday and Coach Bell tries to let the senior O-linemen run it. We repped it and when it came time I was ready.”

Three things we learned

1. Jordan Wilson is the best back High Point Christian has had in Scott Bell’s seven seasons as coach. “We’ve had guys who were good runners and worked hard,” Bell said, “but he’s a true running back. He reads everything well. … He’s a wonderful young man, too.”

2. The Cougars’ secondary remains a concern. For the second time in as many games, High Point Christian defensive backs lost receivers when the quarterback scrambled and they also failed to turn and locate the ball in the air. “As a coach, that has me a little bit frustrated because that’s always been a strength of ours,” Bell said. “We have some young guys and we just have to get better back there. We face a good passing team and I’m concerned.”