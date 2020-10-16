HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: High Point Christian 56, Matthews Covenant Day 7

Site
High Point Athletic Complex
Why the Cougars won
High Point Christian was bigger, stronger and faster at nearly every position and dominated the line of scrimmage. The Cougars pushed the game to a running clock on their first possession of the second half and Johnathan Medlin never had to punt. They held Covenant Day to 99 yards for the game, including minus-12 yards in the second half.
“Our offensive line really dictated the game,” coach Scott Bell said. “We were pretty much able to run whatever we wanted to run.”
Stars
Covenant Day — RB Payton Vaughn 10 carries, 27 yards, TD; QB Daniel Nelson 7-of-13 passing, 102 yards.
High Point Christian — QB Luke Homol 9-of-16 passing, 193 yards, 4 TDs; RB Jordan Wilson 8 carries, 82 yards, 3 TDs; WR Isaiah Sanders 2 catches, 100 yards, TD; WR Myles Crisp 4 catches, 76 yards, TD; DL Glenn Bullock 2 fumble recoveries.
The big plays
High Point Christian was already up 42-7 when the Cougars recovered a fumble at the Covenant Day 8-yard line early in the second half. After a penalty pushed them back to the 13, senior OL Phil Couillard rumbled 12 yards on first down and 1 yard on second down to score the first touchdown of his career.
“It was really cool,” Couillard said. “We ran it in practice Tuesday and Coach Bell tries to let the senior O-linemen run it. We repped it and when it came time I was ready.”
Three things we learned
1. Jordan Wilson is the best back High Point Christian has had in Scott Bell’s seven seasons as coach. “We’ve had guys who were good runners and worked hard,” Bell said, “but he’s a true running back. He reads everything well. … He’s a wonderful young man, too.”
2. The Cougars’ secondary remains a concern. For the second time in as many games, High Point Christian defensive backs lost receivers when the quarterback scrambled and they also failed to turn and locate the ball in the air. “As a coach, that has me a little bit frustrated because that’s always been a strength of ours,” Bell said. “We have some young guys and we just have to get better back there. We face a good passing team and I’m concerned.”
3. Penalties are a problem for High Point Christian. The Cougars were flagged eight times for 75 yards, including three 15-yarders, and Bell was not pleased. “The penalties really ticked me off and were something I said earlier in the day that I wanted to avoid,” the coach said. “I made it a point that if we had a 15-yard penalty and I thought it was something that was not appropriate, that person was going to pay, so we have some guys who will be running on Monday.”
What they said
“We controlled the line of scrimmage from the start to the end. Pancake after pancake … we could run anything. ” — Phil Couillard, High Point Christian offensive lineman and running back
“My O-line, they were just working their tails off tonight. It’s amazing to think that every time I get the ball it’s always a chance for a big play.” — Jordan Wilson, High Point Christian running back
“They’ve got 58 guys on their roster and they’ve got guys who are 6-6, 6-7, 250, 280. They’ve obviously gotten a lot better since last year. I haven’t looked at film yet, but what I have seen is that they’re a balanced team running and throwing and opposing coaches say they’re really athletic and big on defense. We’re going to have to play our best game against them.” — Scott Bell, High Point Christian coach, on Rabun Gap
Records
Covenant Day: 0-2.
High Point Christian: 2-0.
Up next
Covenant Day: Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian, Oct. 30.
High Point Christian: Rabun Gap (Ga.), Oct. 23, 6 p.m.
Scoring summary
Covenant Day 0 7 0 0 – 7
High Point Christian 14 28 14 0 – 56
HPC – Jordan Wilson 3 run (Johnathan Medlin kick), 1st, 8:37
HPC – Wilson 11 run (Medlin kick), 1st, 12.7
HPC – Jackson Clark 4 pass from Luke Homol (Medlin kick), 2nd, 10:20
HPC – Myles Crisp 14 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 2nd, 9:31
HPC – Wilson 2 run (Medlin kick), 2nd, 7:24
CD – Payton Vaughn 4 run (Drew Turner kick), 2nd, 2:32
HPC – Isaiah Sanders 55 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 2nd, 1:42
HPC – Phil Couillard 1 run (Medlin kick), 3rd, 9:12
HPC – Jalen Smith 3 pass from Homol (Medlin kick), 3rd, 2:51

