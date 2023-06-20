Marion Kirby, a four-time state champion Page football coach, died on Monday at age 80.

The cause of death wasn’t made public.

During his 23-year tenure at Page, beginning in 1973, Kirby’s teams went 219-51-5, reached the playoffs 16 times and won 14 conference titles. Each of the four state championships were in the NCHSAA’s highest classification of 4A, coming in 1980, 1983, 1984 and 1985.

Upon Kirby’s retirement in June 1996, then-Page athletics director Rusty Lee said: “You can never replace a Marion Kirby. You just pick up the pieces and go on.”

The Pirates were the 4A runners-up in 1982.

Under Kirby, the program’s worst record was 5-5 and the team won 10 or more games every year from 1982-1990. Against Greensboro rivals Dudley, Grimsley and Smith, the Pirates were 63-6-3.

His 278-65-8 overall high school record, including seven previous seasons at Edenton Holmes, placed him second in wins among active coaches in the state after his final 1995 season at Page. In total, 25 of his 30 teams won at least seven games.

For athletic, coaching and administrative achievements, Kirby has been inducted into the Lenoir-Rhyne Sports Hall of Fame (1988), the NCHSAA Hall of Fame (2000), the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame (2006), the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame (2010) and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame (2013).

The Page athletics stadium is named after him.

On Tuesday, Lee described Kirby as a coach who built his program on substance rather than fluff or frills.

With the help of Frank Starling, whom Lee said others told him was the top offensive line coach in the state at any level, an offense had a reputation for an effective inside trap, strong quarterback play and grit that overcame a small weight room that Lee said was well-kept but not at the level of other schools.

Disciplined, the respected coach challenged those in the program but did it the right way.

Kirby coached Tripp Wellborne, a future two-time All-American at Michigan who blocked a 29-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the 1985 state championship game, returned by a teammate for a game-winning touchdown to win 26-20 over Terry Sanford.

Haywood Jeffires went on to three Pro Bowls and a First Team All-Pro nod with the NFL’s Houston Oilers, after being a first round draft pick.

Kirby was an all-conference and all-state football player at Hickory, before playing at Lenoir-Rhyne. An offensive lineman and kicker, his late fourth quarter field goal gave the Bears an NAIA national championship his freshman season in 1960. The team went 11-0-1 that year.

He began his football head-coaching career at Holmes from 1966-1972, his teams going 59-14-3 and compiling three conference crowns.

Kirby is survived by his son Mark, daughter Kelly, sister Shannon and grandchildren Oakley, Charlie, Coleman and Sally.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on June 27 at Lawndale Baptist Church. A reception is set to immediately follow at Marion Kirby Stadium at Page.