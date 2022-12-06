Mark Holcomb leaves Oak Grove to coach Bishop McGuinness football

KERNERSVILLE — After building the Oak Grove football program from scratch, Mark Holcomb has decided to take on another project.

Holcomb, a former North Davidson coach, has been named head football coach and assistant athletics director at Bishop McGuinness. Holcomb succeeds longtime Villains coach Charlie Jones, who retired after the season.

Holcomb said he had planned to retire from teaching at Oak Grove in January, "then this job kind of presented itself. I looked into it and like the people I met there doing research. They’ve got a great basketball program, a great soccer program, great lacrosse. Any time you’re going to a new place you want to see some teams that have had success.”

Holcomb helped start a successful football program at Oak Grove, a high school that opened in 2017, going 39-15 with the Grizzlies. His team went 10-0 this year during the regular season, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs.

“I love it at Oak Grove," Holcomb said. "It’s a great place. The way I look at it is I’m just trading one great place for another.”

He plans to meet with Bishop McGuinness players Wednesday.

"We are very excited to have Coach Holcomb join the Bishop McGuinness community," said Jeff Stoller, the Villains' athletics director. "He has an outstanding reputation as both a coach and educator, and we feel he will be a great fit for our school and program. Most every coach and administrator in the Triad knows Coach Holcomb. His track record at both North Davidson and Oak Grove speaks volumes."

Holcomb takes over a Bishop McGuinness program that has won one NCHSAA football playoff game in school history, in 2018, but has gone 7-31 since. In football, the Villains compete in the Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A Conference along with Carver and Winston-Salem Prep.

“Obviously, football is something that’s going to be a building process," he said. "I kind of felt like it was an exciting challenge.”

In 13 seasons as North Davidson's head coach, Holcomb went 115-52. He also taught at the high school and had stints as athletics director and assistant principal. On the football field, he was named conference coach of the year multiple times and was an assistant coach in the East-West All-Star game and the Under Armour All-American game and was offensive coordinator in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Fifty-one of Holcomb's players have gone on to compete in college and four have been selected to participate in the Shrine Bowl.

Holcomb holds a B.S. in Social Studies Education from Appalachian State and a master's in Educational Administration from Gardner-Webb. He is a National Board Certified Teacher in Social Studies Education.