HIGH POINT — More than a dozen area high schools will be participating in the Triad’s largest football jamboree next week, as the 2023 season draws closer.

The third annual jamboree, sponsored by Mickey Truck Bodies and the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, is scheduled for Aug. 9 and 11 at A.J. Simeon Stadium at the High Point Athletic Complex.

Fifteen high schools will be involved: Andrews, Bishop McGuinness, East Davidson, Glenn, High Point Central, High Point Christian, Ledford, Northeast Guilford, North Davidson, Oak Grove, Randleman, Southwest Guilford, Thomasville, Trinity and Wheatmore. Varsity and junior varsity team will be involved, according to a news release.

The Kick-Off Classic will be played as double-headers over the two nights. The games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with a varsity contest at Simeon Stadium and a junior varsity game at the adjacent track complex. Each matchup will last one hour.

New to the classic this year is the field goal skills challenge on Aug. 9 between sessions one and two. It will feature kickers from each school in a single-elimination challenge as part of an effort to include more athletes and add competition.

“Unifying our community by providing an exciting, single-site competition opportunity for HPT-area student-athletes is the bedrock of our event’s mission and growth,” HiToms President Greg Suire said. “It is so gratifying to know that when public and private entities work together for the good of our community, young people benefit.”