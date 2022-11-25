NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs: No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2) at No. 1 Grimsley (13-0) Nov 25, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Grimsley's Jamaal Jarrett and Nate Dupuis deflect a Hough field goal attempt during the first half of the Class 4-A West playoff game at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro on Friday. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Grimsley's Mitchell Summers is tackled after breaking into the Hough secondary at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro on Friday. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Grimsley's Devaughn Ashe is facemasked by Hough's Anthony Owens on Friday. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Grimsley quarterback Ryan Stephens looks for a hole in the Hough defense during the first half at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro on Friday. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Grimsley's Terrell Anderson can't hold onto a pass at the end of the first half during the game with Hough at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro on Friday. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Related to this story Most Popular Northwest's Carter takes the handoff from Ballou and runs with it A season-ending injury to quarterback Tanner Ballou was a crisis and an opportunity for Bristol Carter and the Vikings. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Who has scored the most World Cup goals of all time? The biggest upsets in World Cup history The biggest upsets in World Cup history Some prep coaches opt to pray, while others punt Some prep coaches opt to pray, while others punt Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup