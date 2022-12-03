NCHSAA football playoff scoreboard

REGIONAL FINALS
Friday's results
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 1 Grimsley 28, No. 6 Matthews Weddington 27
CLASS 4-A EAST
No. 2 New Bern 35, No. 12 Raleigh Millbrook 27
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 4 East Lincoln 14, No. 11 Belmont South Point 7
CLASS 3-A EAST
No. 1 Northern Nash 23, No. 3 Fayetteville Seventy-First 22
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 1 Reidsville 32, No. 3 Lawndale Burns 14
- N.C. woman says she found out she had full-grown baby inside her 1 day before delivering. How?
- Joe Killian: As UNC Board of Governors eyes searches, chancellors reflect on their roles
- From behind the wheel to behind the mic. Kyle Petty gets real about life, death, racing and music.
- Take Back Our Schools-GCS disbands as leaders move on
- Triad churches suing to leave the United Methodist Church
- Feds wanted Reidsville man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
- Greensboro shoppers targeted by thieves stealing wallets, police warn
- Severe storms predicted Tuesday could affect 25 million people in South
- Greensboro mom gets three life sentences in death of daughter, 2 others in 2020 New Year's Day killings
- Someone stealing from this Greensboro church broke a lot of hearts. Then came the outpouring of support.
- Early-morning collision on West Gate City Boulevard kills one, injures two others
- JUST GETTING STARTED: Reidsville's Dionte Neal is making an early impact
- Northern High can still use book after Guilford school board nixes challenge
- Pedestrian, 67, dies after hit-and-run collision Friday night in Greensboro, police say
- Guilford County Schools, High School, A Honor Roll, first quarter
CLASS 2-A EAST
No. 2 East Duplin 28, No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 26
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 4 Mount Airy 35, No. 6 Valdese Draughn 6
CLASS 1-A EAST
No. 1 Tarboro 35, No. 3 Goldsboro Rosewood 7
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
All games on WMYV-48
Dec. 9
CLASS 4-A
At Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill
New Bern (15-0) vs. Grimsley (15-0), 7 p.m.
Dec. 10
CLASS 2-A
At Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill
East Duplin (14-1) vs. Reidsville (14-1), 11 a.m.
CLASS 1-A
At Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
Tarboro (14-1) vs. Mount Airy (14-1), 3 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
At Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
Northern Nash (15-0) vs. East Lincoln (15-0), 7 p.m.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!