Fall camp is coming to a close and official high school football games for most teams begin on Aug. 18.

Looking ahead to the schedule, here are the top non-conference games between Triad teams to circle on your calendar for the 2023 season.

Games were ranked based on on-field matchups, star power, significance and other factors.

1. Grimsley at Mount Tabor

When: Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Last year’s NCHSAA 4A state runner-up hits the road for a season opener sure to answer many questions. Grimsley sophomore quarterback Faizon Brandon gets his first start and brings 4-star receivers Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor to face one of the area’s top secondaries, led by the Spartans’ 4-star safety JaDon Blair. Meanwhile, Tabor’s All-Northwest linebacker Jerome Gibson greets Grimsley HSXTRA running back Mitchell Summers. On the flip side, it will also be the first time seeing Grimsley’s new 3-4 defense and blue-chip recruit Bryce Davis at outside linebacker. Will Tabor’s defense, which has nine returning starters, have enough to stay in the game? On offense, it could rely on its own 4-star receiver, Shamarius Peterkin, to generate big plays.

2. Page at Dudley

When: Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

It could be an emotional night when the Greensboro rivals get together. It’ll be the first game for either team since former coach Marion Kirby died in June. Former Kirby assistant Steven Davis will be on the sideline as Dudley’s coach. Former Page standout Jerron Blackwell is perhaps the biggest name for a group of transfers who add strength to a Panthers lineup already equipped to be an NCHSAA 3A state championship contender. The Panthers’ high-powered offense, led by 2022 Mid-State 3A Conference Offensive Player of the Year Andrew Attmore II, may be a problem for the Pirates, whose running game may be needed to play keep-away. For Dudley, it is a chance to send an early-season message about how good it will be this season. Page has to prove it can compete with the elite.

3. Mount Tabor at Page

When: Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m.

A possible mid-season momentum-swinger for both teams, who conclude tough non-conference slates. The Spartans head to Greensboro for their first road game after hosting Grimsley and North Forsyth, while Page debuts its new artificial turf field after road tests against Dudley and Reidsville. This will also be the first home game for Page since Kirby’s passing. The Spartans are expected to bring a hard-nosed defense against the Pirates’ power rushing attack carried by senior Maurice Andrews. A key for Tabor could be stopping the run and forcing the Pirates to pass against a strong secondary.

4. Grimsley at Reagan

When: Sept. 1, 7 p.m.

Preseason NCHSAA 4A favorite Grimsley is projected to be undefeated at this point, but Reagan’s young team and significant departures from last season make its games harder to predict. By this point, Reagan would have already faced tough road opponents in Marvin Ridge and Mooresville. With an 0-2 start, this game’s intrigue could lose steam. On the other end, if the Raiders start strong, we could be talking about a playoff-like atmosphere between two notable 4A programs. One-on-one, it will be interesting to see which receiver Raiders Duke commit Landan Callahan covers and who wins the matchup. Last year’s freshmen sensations Jacob Smith and Jaylen Moore for Reagan weren’t yet fixtures when the teams met in 2022. Grimsley defeated Reagan 40-34, with Summers rushing for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

5. Southwest Guilford at Oak GroveWhen: Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

The debut for new Oak Grove coach Robert Creason, with the school’s only other coach, Mark Holcomb, moving to Bishop McGuinness. The Grizzlies come off an undefeated regular season and second-round playoff exit, while Southwest, which went 5-6 last season, looks to become an upstart turnaround team. While there are unknowns for both teams, they each bring Division I defensive end recruits in James Madison commit Deity Deablo for the Grizzlies and uncommitted 3-star Jaylen Carl for the Cowboys. Oak Grove won last year’s opener between the schools 23-20.

6. West Forsyth at Oak Grove

When: Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

A potential statement game on the road for new West coach Kevin Wallace. After an opener against Asheville A.C. Reynolds, which went 12-2 last year, its response — win or lose — to a challenging first game could give us a strong indication of where the program is mentally. On the field, West brings top offensive line duo in North Carolina commit Desmond Jackson and 4-star sophomore PJ Dean, countered by Oak Grove’s Deablo and fellow All-Northwest selection KJ Leak on the defensive line.

7. Ragsdale at Glenn

When: Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

An intriguing battle in the trenches as Ragsdale’s new three-man defensive line encounters Glenn’s powerful offensive front led by Division I prospect Grayson Johnson. The Bobcats will be coming off a road game against a good Ledford team and play their next game at Charlotte Chambers, so it could be a trap game if their minds aren’t focused on the Tigers. Meanwhile, this could be a critical game for Ragsdale, which will need a sound rushing attack to win a potential momentum-booster ahead of Oak Grove.

8. High Point Central at Andrews

When: Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

The High Point rivalry will be a home game for both teams in a sense, as the two squads both have the same home field. After an away opener at Reynolds, this will be the first game at Simeon Stadium for new Central coach Chuck Doak after taking the job this summer. The Bison lose 350-pound defensive tackle Dakota Brown to Dudley, but hope to have a strong enough defensive front to hold an Andrews’ spread option with new Red Raiders quarterback Devin Hackstall and 10.42 100-meter runner Correy McManus. Andrews should be the favorite as the Bison went 1-9 last year, but you can’t ignore the rivalry and Central looked improved in preseason scrimmage action.

9. Page at Reidsville

When: Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

The Ras may have revenge on their minds as the Pirates were the only team to defeat the NCHSAA 2A runner-up in the 2022 regular season. A smaller rural school against the larger Greensboro metro program brings an interesting feel, although Reidsville shouldn’t enter as an underdog. Page is likely picked to lose its opener to Dudley and must hit the reset button quickly before facing the “Football Capital of North Carolina.” Page will also get a taste of turf field action before testing out its own the following week. Page will have faced Dudley’s bevy of weapons the week before, but don’t get a break with standouts Que’Shyne Flippen, Kendre Harrison and Dionte Neal receiving passes from Al Lee. The 2A-4A matchup may not have broader implications, but should still generate interest.

10. Oak Grove at Ragsdale

When: Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Plans don’t always work out, but the idea of both teams being undefeated at this point isn’t guaranteed but also feels possible. They also come off physical battles, with Oak Grove having played West Forsyth and Ragsdale having played Glenn. A good Ragsdale defensive front opposes an Oak Grove offense led by slippery dual-threat quarterback Connor Creech. The Tigers will hope to have their quarterback position solidified by this time.