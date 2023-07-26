The 2023 high school football season for the Triad is scheduled to start for most teams on Aug. 18. In advance of the season, the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal highlight the local position players to watch for.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Sa’Mad Bell, Dudley, Sr.

The 6-2, 225-pound defensive end had 51 tackles, 17 for losses and 11 sacks last year. Could be counted on to be the Panthers’ primary pass rusher with the departure of HSXTRA Defensive Player of the Year Logan Wright and Darryl Dawkins to graduation. The team totaled 75 sacks last year, with 24.5 from Wright and 15.5 from Dawkins.

Aaron Boyd, Glenn, Sr.

Missed much of his junior season to injury but expected to be big contributor. Listed at 6-0, 310 and has bench pressed 340.

Christian Brown, Page, Jr.

The 6-0, 215-pound speed rusher led the team with seven sacks and had 53 tackles off the edge. Smaller in size for a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end but brings closing speed and vicious tackling.

Dakota Brown, High Point Central, Jr.

The 6-4, 350-pound menace had 58 tackles, 22 for losses and 10 sacks in only seven games as a sophomore nose guard with a very high ceiling. Foundational piece for defensive-minded new Coach Chuck Doak. Could be key in drawing attention to free up Doak’s aggressive blitz packages.

Jaylen Carl, Southwest Guilford, Sr.

Cowboys coach Marlon White praised the 6-4, 245-pounder’s quick get-off, “unmatched work ethic” and blend of speed and power. Has been more of a bull-rusher but has added more moves for his tool box. Was second on the team in tackles last year with 60, but expected to have increased pass rush numbers as a true defensive end in a new four-man front. Has 13 Division-I offers and interest from Power-Five programs.

Bryce Davis, Grimsley, Jr.

The 4-star recruit has offers from many of the top college programs in the nation and has committed to play in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game. Named HSXTRA First Team as a sophomore after collecting 92 tackles, 22 for loss, 12 sacks and 28 hurries as a 4-3 defensive end. Grimsley will switch to a three-man front this season and coach Darryl Brown believes the 6-4, 240-pounder can be an outside linebacker off the edge or have his hand in the dirt on the line.

Brian Godfrey, Glenn, Jr.

Massive nose at 6-3, 346. The Bobcats lost some to transfers, but this incoming player from Southwest is expected to be a big addition on defensive with the graduation of All-Northwest Josh Nolan and will also play guard on offense.

Kendre Harrison, Reidsville, So.

The five-star prospect had 92 tackles, 24 for losses and 9 sacks for the Football Capitol of North Carolina. The 6-7, 244-pounder combines 4.68 speed off the edge with rare length off the edge. Two-way standout will also be a mismatch at tight end. HSXTRA First Team selection in football and basketball in 2022-23.

Keenan Hatcher, East Forsyth, Sr.

The 6-3, 315-pounder is one of the area’s premier interior defensive linemen, with an offer from East Carolina. Big enough to beat double teams but mobile enough to chase ballcarriers in pursuit. Had 44 tackles and 13 for losses as a junior after transferring from Cary. Could be interesting to see if the departure of premier edge pass rusher Nick Martin impacts his use or how offenses block him.

Andre Hill, Grimsley, Jr.

The Whirlies’ biggest loss from last season is 6-5, 350-pound Jamaal Jarrett to Georgia. Hill will be counted on to fill those shoes as a key piece in the interior. Hill, a 6-3, 305-pounder, got reps last year but will have higher expectations and will have a slight position tweak as Grimsley moves to an odd front.

Mack Johnson, High Point Christian, Sr.

The 6-4, 240-pound defensive end was Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned all-state honors last season after recording 75 tackles and 15 sacks for the Cougars. A power pass rusher and uses good technique to set the edge and has effective rip move getting inside. Riser in recruiting with Division I offers from Brown, Bucknell and Yale.

Alex Jones, Page, Sr.

The all-conference pick had 53 tackles and 4 sacks last season for the Pirates. The 6-3, 240-pounder has received offers from UNC-Pembroke and Catawba and interest from others.

MJ Mullins, East Forsyth, Sr.

The Second Team All-Northwest selection returns as another menacing interior presence the Eagles. The 6-2, 285-pounder had 86 tackles and 6.5 sacks from the interior. A quick shaded nose who earned All-Central Piedmont 4A Conference honors last year.

Tyrell Patterson, Glenn, Sr.

Could be a catalyst for a defense expected to be strong for coach Antwon Stevenson. A 5-11, 240-pounder has the versatility to play inside and outside in the Bobcats’ 3-4 alignment. Has squatted 480 below parallel.

Chance Pickard, Ragsdale, Sr.

The returning HSXTRA Second Team selection has received interest from the likes of Appalachian State, NC State and Oregon State. The 6-3, 245-pounder had 43 tackles and 14 for loss and a pick-six as a 4-3 defensive end, although will now be playing in a three-man front this season. Bulked up 15 pounds from last season.

Marquis Varner-James, Ragsdale, Sr.

The 5-11, 285-pound nose guard does a good job of staying low, reading plays and not getting too far upfield. Had 43 tackles, 10 for loss and four sacks in a four-man front, but makes slight adjustment with scheme change. Recently bench pressed 225 10 times.