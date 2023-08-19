The top performers from the first week of high school football in the Piedmont Triad. Players are listed alphabetically by school.

Kaydence Watson, Atkins: Had 14 total tackles, three for loss, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery, while also having a rushing touchdown and 37 total yards on five offensive touches in the Camels’ 35-14 home loss to Walkertown.

Bryce Baker, East Forsyth: Committed to North Carolina, Baker completed 20 of 27 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for one as the Eagles defeated Heritage 49-7 on the road. The Walkertown transfer completed 74.1% of his throws and had a 118.3 rating. The Eagles led 30-0 at halftime and 43-0 through three quarters in the win.

Brandon Sutton, East Forsyth: The Glenn transfer rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt. It was the largest opening-day margin of victory for East since defeating Reynolds 63-14 in 2014, and slightly better than its 48-7 win over Northwest Guilford in 2021.

Jackson Jones, Eastern Guilford: The 6-foot, 2-inch signal caller threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 39-11 win at Northern Guilford. The Triad No. 6 team lost to the Nighthawks 44-15 in last season’s opener.

Steven Murray, Eastern Guilford: The 2025 Division I prospect had a career-high 181 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Xavier Wilson, Eastern Guilford: The defensive lineman had nine combined tackles and a sack for the ‘Cats.

Faizon Brandon, Grimsley: The four-star sophomore quarterback made his first career start, completing 14 of 22 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter. Brandon also had an 11-yard touchdown run to tie the game at seven with 4:13 in the first quarter and had a one-yard score to gain a 14-7 lead with 9:53 left in the third quarter.

Bryce Davis, Grimsley: The four-star edge defender had 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in a transition from defensive end to 3-4 outside linebacker. The interception came with Grimsley ahead 14-7 and Tabor at the Whirlies 32 yard line with 7:07 left in the third quarter. Played a big role in the defense holding the Spartans to just seven points and 72 rushing yards.

Ethan Devore, High Point Christian: The 5-9, 190-pound senior had 14 carries for 93 yards and two receptions for 52 yards as the Cougars defeated North Wake at home, 23-7. Devore had a 59-yard touchdown run with 11:16 left in the second quarter to make it 7-0 and caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Smith transfer Tyler Eley that made it 16-0.

Mack Johnson, High Point Christian: The senior defensive end had six tackles, including three of the team’s seven sacks. The 6-3, 240-pounder also had one of the team’s two fumble recoveries. The other was a 16-yard scoop and score by D2 Gibson in the third quarter to make it 23-0.

Shamarius Peterkin, Mount Tabor: The four-star wide receiver had three receptions for 105 yards, all in the first half, including a 69-yard touchdown catch to give Mount Tabor a 7-0 lead over Grimsley with 5:25 remaining in the first quarter. Peterkin left the game in the third quarter with a foot injury.

Connor Creech, Oak Grove: The dual-threat quarterback was 3-for-4 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown, while also running seven times for 75 yards and two scores. The 49-30 win over Southwest Guilford marked the first victory for new coach Robert Creason.

Karson Williams, Oak Grove: The 5-foot-5, 155-pound junior rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns to pace an offense that rushed for 379 yards and six touchdowns.

Landan Callahan, Reagan: The Duke recruit had an interception to match last year’s total and had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Triad No. 8 Raiders led Marvin Ridge 21-14 in the third quarter, but ultimately fell 42-27 in the away game.

Jariel Cobb, Reidsville: The junior had 12 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams 36-28 win over Western Alamance in a renovated Community Stadium with new artificial turf. Cobb scored the game’s first two touchdowns with runs of 80 and 15 yards. The win was the first for new coach Erik Teague, who took over for his father Jimmy Teague, who guided the Rams to eight state championships in 11 appearances. This marked the 11th straight win in season openers for Reidsville. It is also the team’s 33rd straight home victory overall, including the playoffs.

Kendre Harrison, Reidsville: The 6-7, 244-pound five-star sophomore had five catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns, the latter being a game-winning 11-yard catch. Had five tackles, two of the team’s four sacks and a pass breakup.

Al Lee, Reidsville: The senior three-year starter was 14 of 24 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. The 6-3, 195-pounder also threw a 21-yard pass to Harrison to tie it at 20 and also threw the 11-yard game-winner.

Corbin Wilson, Southwest Guilford: The 6-3, 200-pound athlete had three receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, while also having four carries for 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the Cowboys 49-30 loss on the road to Oak Grove.

West Forsyth defense: Held AC Reynolds in an 8-7 road win in the West debut for new coach Kevin Wallace. The Rockets went 12-2 and averaged 36.6 points per game last year. The Titans trailed 7-0 in the second quarter, but Bert Rice found Darrell Paige for an 18-yard touchdown pass then converted a two-point conversion with 1:37 left in the first half.