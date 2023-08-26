The top performers from the second week of high school football in the Piedmont Triad. Players are listed alphabetically by school.

Heath Ropko, Bishop McGuinness: The junior running back had 12 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns for a team that had 26 carries for 206 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-0 win over North Stokes (1-1). The victory came in the debut for new Coach Mark Holcomb, who had previously been coach at Oak Grove.

Josh Alston, East Forsyth: The 6-foot, 4-inch target had three catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He had touchdowns of 40 and 20 yards in the first half as East led Fayetteville Jack Britt (0-2) 34-0 at the break.

Bryce Baker, East Forsyth: Baker, committed to North Carolina for 2025, completed 23 of 31 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in Friday’s 55-0 win over Jack Britt

MJ Mullins, East Forsyth: The 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive tackle had 10 tackles to lead the Eagles, who pitched a shutout.

Caleb Creech, Eastern Guilford: The speedy junior had 35 carries for 293 yards and three touchdowns in the 39-14 home win over Burlington Williams (1-1), which won 39-34 over Northwest Guilford last week. Creech only had five carries for 13 yards in its 39-11 win last week over Northern Guilford. Eastern (2-0) led Williams 10-7 at the half, but outscored the Bulldogs 23-7 in the third quarter to pull away.

Tyler Eley, High Point Christian: The 6-foot-5 junior completed 12 of 15 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns, both to Gavin Harris, in a 56-16 running-clock victory over Raleigh Grace Christian. The Cougars fell behind 10-7 with 10:40 in the second quarter, but scored two touchdowns in 23 seconds, three within a 1:23 span in the second quarter to start a streak of seven touchdowns without Grace scoring. In the middle quarters, the Cougars (2-0) outscored the Eagles (1-1) 49-3.

Gavin Harris, High Point Christian: The junior had six receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns receiving, while also scoring on a 23-yard run, his only carry of the game. The touchdown catches of 17 and seven yards came with 3:58 in the first and 11:12 in the third, respectively. The rushing touchdown came with 5:56 in the second quarter to spark the scoring stretch.

Anson Lemley, High Point Christian: The senior had five tackles and a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Connor Creech, Oak Grove: The option quarterback had 22 carries for 131 and a touchdown, while also completing 9 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown with one interception in a 40-29 loss to West Forsyth (2-0). The rushing total surpassed his 2022 season high of 105 yards, which came against rival North Davidson. Creech had a pitch to Sam Bennett that went for a 40-yard score, a read option run to go up 21-20 and an 11-yard pass to Jake Smith to go up 29-26. Oak Grove is 1-1 on the season.

Kendre Harrison, Reidsville: The five-star tight end had six catches for 116 yards (no touchdowns) and an average of 19.3 yards per reception. The sophomore had five tackles, including a 15-yard sack, on defense. The Rams (2-0) defeated Page (0-2) 31-17 at home, after taking a 23-3 lead into halftime.

Al Lee, Reidsville: The senior quarterback was 18-for-26 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-17 home win over NCHSAA 4A Page, to give the 2A Rams their second win over a higher classification team. In two games, Lee has completed 64% of his passes for 457 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jaylen Carl, Southwest Guilford: The senior defensive lineman had four tackles, two for loss, a sack and a field goal block as the Cowboys (1-1) won 19-0 over Reynolds. Last week, the Demons won 41-12 over High Point Central in new coach Joe Davidyock’s debut.

Anthony Palma, Southwest Guilford: The senior safety had eight tackles, two for loss and an interception. This marked the first shutout for the program since defeating Central 51-0 on Sept. 3, 2021.

Caman Chaplin, West Forsyth: Coming back from a soft tissue injury, the senior had 18 carries for 241 yards and four touchdowns, while also having two catches for 53 yards in a 40-29 win over Oak Grove (1-1). The Titans go to 2-0 under new Coach Kevin Wallace. Chaplin had touchdowns of 55, three, eight and 60 yards. His 55-yard run tied it at 14, his three-yarder made it 26-21, the 8-yarder 32-29 and the 60-yarder pulled the Titans away after a teammate blocked a potential game-tying 37-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Caleb David, West Forsyth: David delivered big hits on defense and also had a five-yard touchdown rush to give the Titans a 20-14 lead with 6:02 in the second quarter.