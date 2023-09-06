This week’s Piedmont Triad high school football rankings showed shifts as Dudley dominated its non-area rival and other results dictated revision.

1. Grimsley (3-0)Last week: No. 1

Mitchell Summers only rushed for 75 yards in week one vs. Mount Tabor, but has followed that up with 178 yards and six touchdowns vs. Rolesville and 225 yards and three touchdowns this past week at Reagan. In general, the offense committed no turnovers in a game for the first time this season in the 41-15 victory over the Raiders. Up next: Bye.

2. East Forsyth (3-0)Last week: No. 2

The Eagles led 21-0, scoring three touchdowns in their first six offensive plays, but only won 27-21 over AC Reynolds, despite the explosive start. The good: quarterback Bryce Baker threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns and Joshua Alston had 156 receiving yards for two touchdowns on just six catches. The bad: East missed three PATs (two of them kicks), threw two interceptions and missed a late field goal from extra-point distance, as well as two blown coverages leading to two touchdowns for running back Tyvon Patterson. The offense ran the clock out with three first downs to get the job done. Up next: Bye.

3. Dudley (3-0)Last week: No. 4

The most impressive performance last week came out east, where the Panthers pummeled rival Durham Hillside, 54-8. Prior, Hillside had only given up 26 points in two games. So far, Dudley has won its first three games by an average score of 50-4. Up next: Bye.

4. Mount Tabor (2-1)Last week: No. 5

Three of our top five teams have faced Page this season and the team with the best completion percentage was Mount Tabor (77.3%), a good sign for a team that didn’t have a true quarterback for the last five games last season. Starter Lane Albright completed 80% of his passes for four touchdowns and also ran for one. Additionally, Spartans coach Tiesuan Brown said the team finished better against Page in the 40-6 win than in its previous two games. Up next: Bye.

5. Reidsville (3-0)

Last week: No. 3

In tight games, it’s no secret that five-star recruit Kendre Harrison is the go-to guy. Against, Western Alamance, he caught two crucial touchdown passes, one the game-winning grab. Against rival Rockingham County on Thursday, Reidsville suffered a safety on a punt play, but Harrison scored a touchdown to break free of an 8-8 tie. The 6-foot, 7-inch tight end then had a 75-yard touchdown reception to pull away as Reidsville won 28-19 after leading 22-11 at halftime. Up next: Eastern Alamance.

6. Eastern Guilford (2-0)

Last week: No. 6

Eastern didn’t play this past week, but its 39-14 win over Burlington Williams can only look better as the Bulldogs got a rebound win. The Bulldogs defeated Northwest Guilford, who has blown out opponents since, the week prior. Up next: Western Alamance.

7. Northwest Guilford (2-1)

Last week: No. 8

The Vikings have played weaker opponents since week one but both have been blowouts. The passing game has done well as expected, but the team’s running game and defense may be a better indicator of the team’s future. In three games, running back Malique Jones has rushed for 336 yards (6.2 per carry) but scored his first two touchdowns Friday in the 48-17 win over Reynolds. Ryan Debow remained a strong force at safety with 11 tackles. Up next: Bye.

8. West Forsyth (2-1)

Last week: No. 7

Weddington had only given up three points in two games, before West scored two touchdowns early to take a 14-7 lead. However, the lead didn’t hold as Weddington scored 30 straight points in the eventual 44-22 win. West quarterback Bert Rice had season highs in completion percentage (63%, previous 45%), passing yards (180, previous 117) and touchdowns (2, previous 1). The result against a 2022 NCHSAA 4A regional finalist indicates that the Titans aren’t quite with the state’s elite, but I don’t think sliding them any further would be fair. Up next: Bye.

9. Oak Grove (2-1)

Last week: No. 9

Oak Grove rebounded from its loss to West Forsyth with a 33-0 romp over Ragsdale. The Grizzlies scored 20 of those points in the first quarter. While Ragsdale has struggled offensively, a shutout is a shutout. The 33 points was a season low for Oak Grove, but remember that Ragsdale had only allowed 33 in two games prior and realize that Oak Grove slowed down once it got its big lead. Up next: North Forsyth.

10. Reagan (0-3)

Last week: No. 10

While I’m generally against penalizing teams for losing to tough opponents, the nature of its 41-15 loss to Grimsley enters the thought of reconsidering its place. On the other hand, I also think Grimsley could inflict similar wounds to others as well and don’t want to overreact. For now, I’ll keep the Raiders here and see how they do with a bye week to prepare for our No. 2 team. Up next: Bye.