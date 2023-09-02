The top performers from the third week of high school football in the Piedmont Triad. Players are listed alphabetically by school.

Joshua Alston, East Forsyth: The senior 6-foot-3 wide receiver had six receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns. His 70-yard touchdown on East’s first offensive play opened the scoring and a 17-yard catch made it 21-0 with 4:26 in the first quarter. The receiver averaged 26.2 yards per catch and his smallest gain was 14 yards in the 27-21 win over AC Reynolds.

Bryce Baker, East Forsyth: The 6-foot-4 North Carolina commit completed 15 of 23 passes for a season-high 300 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to having a one-yard touchdown run, as the Eagles (3-0) defeated AC Reynolds (1-2) 27-21 in their home opener. The first three touchdowns the junior accounted for came in East’s first three possessions as it led 21-0 on only six offensive plays.

Robbie Whitney, East Forsyth: The edge defender had eight tackles, three for a loss and two sacks.

Faizon Brandon, Grimsley: The sophomore quarterback completed 18 of 25 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 70 rushing on seven carries for a touchdown.

Mitchell Summers, Grimsley: The junior running back ran for a season-high 225 yards on 20 carries for three touchdowns as Triad No. 1 Grimsley (3-0) took down Triad No. 10 Reagan (0-3) 41-15 on the road.

Ethan DeVore, High Point Christian: The senior had nine rushes for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars (3-0) defeated North Raleigh Christian (1-2) 28-14 to go 3-0 for the second consecutive season. His 13 and 60 yard touchdown runs made the score 14-0 after the first quarter. The Cougars led 28-0 until the Knights tacked on two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Mack Johnson, High Point Christian: The D-I defensive line prospect had 12 tackles, a sack and two more tackles for loss in the 28-14 win over North Raleigh Christian.

Lane Albright, Mount Tabor: The quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns in the Spartans 40-6 road win over Page. The junior had an 80% completion rate and threw zero interceptions. The Reynolds transfer has completed 72.2% of his passes in three games this season.

KJ Johnson, Mount Tabor: Had a 101-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Spartans’ 40-6 win over Page (0-3). The pick-six was Tabor’s last score of the Thursday night game. Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown called the cornerback a playmaker and said “as soon as he caught the ball, I knew he was gone.”

Shamarius Peterkin, Mount Tabor: Had five catches for 74 yards with a toe-tap one-handed four-yard touchdown catch as Tabor took a 12-0 lead mid-first quarter in the eventual 40-6 win for the Spartans (2-1) over Page (0-3) in the first game played on the Pirates new artificial turf field.

Maurice Andrews, Page: The Pirates running back had 23 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Pirates (0-3), who lost 40-6 to Mount Tabor (2-1) on Thursday night. Andrews has 327 rushing through three games this year against three teams who entered this week ranked in the top five of our Piedmont Triad Power Rankings.

Kendre Harrison, Reidsville: The sophomore tight end had four catches for 120 yards, with a long of 75 yards, and two touchdowns in the Rams (3-0)’ 28-19 victory over county rival Rockingham County.

Jaylen Carl, Southwest Guilford: The North Carolina A&T defensive line commit had seven tackles, three for a loss and a sack for the Cowboys who pitched their second consecutive shutout. The Cowboys (2-1) defeated High Point Central (0-3) 34-0.

Corbin Wilson, Southwest Guilford: The North Carolina A&T commit had five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, while also having one carry for 32 yards in a 34-0 win over High Point Central.

Western Guilford: The Hornets defeated Southern Guilford, led by its offensive coordinator last year Rodney Boykin, 35-6. This was Western’s first win since Oct. 29, 2021 at home against Ragsdale and the first victory in 13 games. It is also the first win there for coach Anthony Timmons, who took over the program in 2022.

Caman Chaplin, West Forsyth: The running back had 21 touches for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Titans who fell to Weddington on the road, 44-22. The matchup pitted Triad No. 7 vs. the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 No. 2. Prior to Friday, Weddington had not allowed a touchdown, but West scored three on a defense that previously allowed three points in two games.