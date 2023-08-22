Week one of Piedmont Triad high school football included three losses by top 10 teams, while only one team moved up in this week’s rankings.

1. Grimsley (1-0)Last week: No. 1

The new 3-4 defense held Mount Tabor to just 83 yards (2.4 per carry) rushing and 156 yards passing in a 30-7 victory. The Whirlies scored 30 unanswered points in the comeback, which included a second half shutout involving two forced turnovers and a safety. Sophomore quarterback Faizon Brandon completed 14 of 22 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for two in his first start. Four-star Bryce Davis made his presence known with 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one of them a sack fumble, and a timely interception with the score 14-7 in the third quarter. Up next: vs. Rolesville.

2. East Forsyth (1-0)Last week: No. 2

The 49-7 demolition of Wake Forest Heritage was the largest point-margin in an opening day victory for East since defeating Reynolds 63-14 in 2014, slightly edging its 48-7 win over Northwest Guilford in 2021. The Eagles led 30-0 at halftime and 43-0 through three quarters. North Carolina commit Bryce Baker was 20-for-27 passing for 273 yards and a touchdown, while also having a rushing touchdown the Walkertown transfer’s East debut. Glenn transfer Brandon Sutton rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries. The Eagles had 519 total yards on the night. Up next: at Fayetteville Jack Britt.

3. Reidsville (1-0)Last week: No. 3

In an early-season test, the Rams went ahead 14-0, but found themselves behind 20-14 to 3A Western Alamance. However, quarterback Al Lee threw three three touchdown passes the rest of the way; two of them went to 5-star sophomore tight end Kendre Harrison, including the game-winner in the 36-28 victory. Winning a close game could help in the future, but the defense showed vulnerability as Warriors quarterback Evan Kuehnel passed for 515 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Up next: vs. Page.

4. Dudley (1-0)Last week: No. 5

The Panthers got off to a slow start, but Andrew Attmore II completed 16 of 23 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters of playing time as it defeated Page, 40-7 at home. Smith transfer CJ Neely had five catches for 132 yards in his Dudley debut, while fellow receivers Nasir Newkirk and Koredell Bartley combined for 173. Dudley has scored 40-plus points in nine of its last 10 games. Up next: at Southeast Guilford.

5. Mount Tabor (0-1)Last week: No. 4

The Spartans’ defense mixed different looks to create two interceptions and hold Grimsley to just seven points in the first half, in addition to having a second-half goal-line stand. Reynolds transfer Lane Albright looked sharp, completing four of his first five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. On the downside, four-star WR/DB Shamarius Peterkin went out in the third quarter with a foot injury and the offense couldn’t score without him. It also committed nine first-half penalties and gave up a safety, in addition to Grimsley four-star Bryce Davis inflicting a sack fumble and getting an interception to prevent a comeback. Up next: vs. North Forsyth

6. Eastern Guilford (1-0)Last week: No. 6

The Wildcats avenged last year’s blowout loss to Northern Guilford with a 39-11 win this year on the road. Senior quarterback Jackson Jones passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns, all three going to Division I prospect Steven Murray, who had a career-high 181 yards. The power running team proved it can also open up the passing game, with Jones showing signs of a breakout star. The 6-foot-4 left-hander was 10 of 24 passing for 77 yards in four games played last year. Up next: vs. Burlington Williams.

7. West Forsyth (1-0)Last week: No. 7

The Titans lost 37-0 to AC Reynolds in last year’s opener, but won an 8-7 defensive struggle in this year’s installment. The Titans’ defense allowed 31.2 points per game last year and its least allowed was 10 against Reynolds, the only time it allowed less than 21 points. On offense, senior quarterback Bert Rice completed only 8 of 21 passes for 108 yards, although did throw a touchdown for the Titans’ only score. It hopes to get All-Northwest running back Cam Chaplin back this week, after missing the game with a soft tissue injury, said West coach Kevin Wallace. Up next: at Oak Grove.

8. Reagan (0-1)Last week: No. 8

The Raiders led Marvin Ridge 21-14 in the third quarter, but fell 42-27 in the road game. Duke commit Landan Callahan received an athlete of the week nomination after having a 99-yard kickoff return that narrowed the deficit to 35-27 with 9:36 remaining, while also having an interception in the game. It must fix a rush defense that allowed 441 yards and six touchdowns to the Mavericks. Up next: at Mooresville.

9. Northwest Guilford (0-1)Last week: No. 9

Fell 39-34 to Burlington Williams at home in the debut for new Coach Chris Rusiewicz. Senior quarterback Tanner Ballou completed 62.5% of his passes, but only for 181 yards. East Carolina commit Trenton Cloud was held to 79 receiving yards. The 39 points allowed may seem like a digression from last year’s 24.2 average, but remember that Williams has a D-1 prospect in Dan Mahan, who may be one of the best quarterbacks it sees this year. Up Next: at North Davidson.

10. Oak Grove (1-0)Last week: No. 10

The Grizzlies took care of business, rushing for 379 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-30 win over 4A Southwest Guilford. Running back Karson Williams had 15 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys to earn an athlete of the week nomination. The option attack will be tested against a stingy West Forsyth defense this week. Up next: vs. West Forsyth.