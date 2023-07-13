The 2023 high school football season for the Triad is scheduled to start for most teams on Aug. 18. In advance of the season, the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal highlight the local position players to watch for.

RECEIVERS

Terrell Anderson, Grimsley, Sr.

The four-star recruit is listed at 6-foot-3,184 pounds and has deceptive speed according to Whirlies coach Darryl Brown, with an ability to break away from defenders after the catch. Praised for being great blocker in addition to his pass-catching ability. Led last year’s NCHSAA 4A state runner-up in receiving at 1,254 yards, had 19.6 yards per catch and was second on the team with 11 receiving touchdowns to earn HSXTRA First Team honors. Two-time All-Metro 4A Conference and was HSXTRA Second Team as a sophomore. Also a dangerous kick returner.

Koredell Bartley, Dudley, Jr.

The 5-11, 180-pounder has the ability to play out wide, in the slot and as a ball carrier on reverses. Combines 4.4 speed with body control and open-field elusiveness. The Panthers’ second-leading receiver with 580 yards last season, with 22.3 yards per catch. Has received an offer from Miami (OH).

Maleek Bryant, Rockingham County, Sr.

The three-year starter has been named all-conference twice for the Cougars. Led Rockingham with 709 receiving yards for 10 touchdowns and caught 57 of team’s 105 receptions last year. The 6-0, 180-pound target could be key factor in Rockingham’s hopes of flipping the switch from 3-7 in 2022. Will have fellow three-year starter at QB in Brice Baker.

Trenton Cloud, Northwest Guilford, Sr.

The East Carolina commit has been a three-time all-conference selection. The 2022 HSXTRA First Team selection will have a new coach in Chris Rusiewicz, but the scheme is similar. There will be familiarity with returning Metro 4A Offensive Player of the Year Tanner Ballou at quarterback. Last season, Cloud led the Vikings in receiving with 1,003 yards and 13 touchdowns and could have a heavier load with the graduation of Bristol Carter.

Que’Shyne Flippen, Reidsville, Sr.

The Rams leading returning receiver had 915 yards and 11 touchdowns and figures to be a key weapon for a state championship contender. The Division I prospect’s numbers may not be as high with skilled teammates around him, but that also means defenses won’t be able to key on him without penalty. A mismatch who can thrive if given single-man coverage.

Kendre Harrison, Reidsville, So.

The 6-7, 244-pound tight end has a Who’s Who of offers as a blue-chip recruit for both football and basketball. A HSXTRA First Team selection as a freshman with elite speed for his size at 4.68 to split out wide while also having the power to be an in-line blocker. A big-body compliment to Flippen fellow sophomore Dionte Neal, who averaged 15.5 yards per catch for five touchdowns.

Steven Murray, Eastern Guilford, Jr.

The two-way weapon led the Wildcats with 778 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns as a key contributor for a team that reached the NCHSAA 3A fourth round. Averaged 19.9 yards per catch and will use 4.4 speed to evade defenders and as a kick returner. The 6-1, 160-pounder has received Division I interest.

Dionte Neal, Reidsville, So.

Harrison’s cousin was this year’s HSXTRA boys basketball player of the year. On the gridiron, the 5-9, 160-pounder also plays above his size. The 4.43 runner was second on the Rams in receiving yards at 730 and receiving touchdowns at 10. Dynamic player also led the state in interceptions with 12 and returned three of them for touchdowns.

Nasir Newkirk, Dudley, Jr.

The HSXTRA Second team selection was the Panthers top target with team-leading 41 catches, 853 yards and school-record 15 touchdowns through the air in 11 games. The ball could be spread around with a bevy of Dudley weapons, but Newkirk is expected to be the No. 1 target again for returning Mid-State 3A Offensive MVP Andrew Attmore II.

Shamarius Peterkin, Mount Tabor, Jr.

The 6-2, 172-pound 4-star recruit has 18 Division I offers, with big-name offers from Georgia, Penn State and Tennessee. Multi-pronged athlete was used as a receiver, runner and passer. Had 610 total yards and nine touchdowns, with his numbers affected by having to fill in at quarterback, which he did with a 63% completion rate. Had 310 receiving yards for six touchdowns, with 20.7 yards per catch for big-play ability. Talent is there to have much bigger numbers if situation presents itself. First Team All-Northwest football and basketball this past year.

Alex Taylor, Grimsley, Sr.

The four-star is the top ranked 2024 college prospect in the Triad according to leading recruiting sites. The 6-3, 175-pound receiver has 19 Division I offers that include Clemson, Penn State and Tennessee. A 2022 HSXTRA Second Team selection, he led the Whirlies last year in receptions (65) and receiving touchdowns (12), while being second to Anderson in receiving yards (1,034). A refined route runner who Brown said has gotten even faster at 4.6 speed and is among the team leaders.

Corbin Wilson, Southwest Guilford, Sr.

The NC A&T commit spent time playing quarterback last year, but is expected to be at his natural position more this season. Coach Marlon White said that the 6-4, 205-pound target can play both out wide and in the slot and possesses unselfish qualities as a teammate and carries great understanding of the offense. Led the Cowboys with 649 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns last season, while also leading in receiving at 276 yards on 18 catches in the run-oriented offensive scheme. Averaged 6.4 yards per rush and 15.3 yards per reception.