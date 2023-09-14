High School football in the Piedmont Triad picks up again, with many teams coming off byes and beginning conference play.

Here are our top area games for this week, headed by two matchups each featuring two top 10 Triad teams.

1. Mount Tabor (2-1) at West Forsyth (2-1), 7 p.m.: The Triad No. 4 faces Triad No. 8 in the Central Piedmont 4A Conference opener for both teams. It also marks the first CPC game for first-year Titans coach Kevin Wallace. For both teams, this could be a pivotal outcome in deciding if either is in the first-place race at the end of the season with favorite East Forsyth. A stingy Tabor defense has only allowed 12 points in two games since allowing 30 to No. 1 Grimsley on week one but faces one of the area’s best offensive lines. For West, can it control the clock and keep the ball away from Spartans playmakers like four-star recruit Shamarius Peterkin? And when needed, can its passing game move the chains against Peterkin, JaDon Blair and the elite secondary?

2. Reagan (0-3) at East Forsyth (3-0): The Raiders, ranked No. 10 in the Triad rankings, face No. 2 in a game they need to win to avoid going 0-4 for the first time since going 0-10 in 2006. To have a chance, Reagan must limit East’s North Carolina-committed quarterback Bryce Baker, with Duke-committed cornerback Landan Callahan likely called on to stop wide receiver Joshua Alston. East allowed two passing touchdowns against AC Reynolds to a running back and will have to key on Reagan’s Jaylen Moore.

3. Parkland (3-0) at Glenn (1-2), 7 p.m.

The rivalry resumes with each team entering with different narratives. Glenn has dominated recently, winning the last three games in the series by a combined 141-7 but have fallen twice in blowouts to Ledford and Charlotte Chambers. Parkland went 0-10 last year and 1-8 the year before, but are riding high with a 3-0 start under new coach Derrick Sharpe. Skeptics point to a weaker schedule, so this will be a great measuring stick to see how much improvement Parkland has made this season. Glenn must fight the adversity of early-season losses and can’t take the upstart lightly.

4. Eastern Guilford (2-1) at Northeast Guilford (3-0), 7 p.m.

Northeast has only allowed 20 points in three games, although its toughest test comes against Triad No. 6 Eastern, who comes off an overtime heartbreaker to Western Alamance. For Northeast, the pass defense has shut down opponents, but must contain the big-play ability of Wildcats’ receiver Steven Murray, whose 352 yards are 60.7% of Eastern’s team receiving yards so far this season. Last week, Western Alamance held Murray to just 9.6 yards per catch after he averaged 22.2 through their first two games.

5. Southwest Guilford (2-1) at Page (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Page’s three losses have come to the Triad Nos. 3 (Dudley), 4 (Mount Tabor) and 5 (Reidsville), so I think this game may provide a better indication of where this team is. Southwest lost its opener to Oak Grove but has posted consecutive shutouts against Reynolds and High Point Central. Southwest’s run defense only allowed 27 yards on 15 carries to Reynolds but allowed 377 vs. Oak Grove and 211 vs. High Point Central.

6. West Stokes (2-2) at Andrews (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

This conference opener could be a tone-setter for two .500 foes each looking to rise in the Mid-State 2A conference. Andrews has had mixed results this season, but QB-RB rushing combo Devin Hackstall and Correy McManus Jr. have averaged 7.9 and 6.7 yards per carry, respectively.

7. Reidsville (3-1) at North Forsyth (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

North Forsyth has been Jekyll and Hyde on offense, scoring 83 points combined in two easy wins over Forbush and Atkins, but only 12 combined in losses to Mount Tabor and Oak Grove, although starting quarterback was out last week vs. Oak Grove. Against Mid-State 2A favorite Reidsville, it can’t win on being one-dimensional and must have a passing game after not throwing it at all last week. Wingate has thrown for 459 yards on 68.1% in three games played. Reidsville returns to action after losing 19-14 to Eastern Alamance, its lowest point total since losing 22-14 to Page in week two of last season. The Rams hope to increase their offensive output with Division I recruit Que’Shyne Flippen in his second game back after a collarbone injury.

8. Northern Guilford (0-3) at Ragsdale (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Two Metro 4A teams hoping for new life in conference play. Northern opened with a 39-11 loss to Eastern but has since had close road losses to New Bern and Eastern Alamance, the latter only beating Reidsville 19-14 last week. Ragsdale only lost by five and 14 to Northeast and Glenn, before losing 33-0 to No. 9 Oak Grove in its most recent outing. For Ragsdale, its primary struggles have been on offense, where it has only averaged 61 rushing yards per game and 72.3 yards passing a game.

9. Smith (1-2) at Atkins (0-3), 7 p.m.

A tough go of it so far for two teams with new coaches. Last season, Smith won 20-13 in a competitive game. This year, it will be at Camel Community, so it will be interesting if the home field helps Atkins, which seeks its first win under coach Johmar Barringer. For Smith, the Golden Eagles look for momentum ahead of its rivalry next week against Dudley after losing last week to Thomasville. Both teams were shut out last time out.

10. Davie County (2-1) at Reynolds (1-2), 7 p.m.

Davie County took a 31-24 loss to Mooresville, but since has 32- and 29-point wins over West Rowan and rival North Davidson with the help of Ty Miller, who has thrown for 835 yards, 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Reynolds had a strong second-half in an opening win over High Point Central but have been less effective since. The Demons hope to get a statement victory in the CPC debut for new coach Joe Davidyock, whose son, Joseph II, was born Sept. 6.