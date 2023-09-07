Many Triad teams have bye weeks, but there still are plenty of options for area fans this week. Here are our top 10 choices.

1. Western Alamance (2-1) at Eastern Guilford (2-0), 7 p.m.Coming off a bye, Eastern gets an extra week to prepare for the Warriors, who gave Reidsville all they wanted in week one. Since losing 36-28 to Reidsville on a game-winning touchdown, Western Alamance has defeated Burlington Cummings 25-24 and North Stanly 32-21.

For the Wildcats, the defensive mindset could be interesting as Warriors quarterback Evan Kuehnel had 47 passing attempts for 491 yards against Reidsville but has averaged 22.5 for 171 yards since. On the flipside, Eastern won its first game rushing for 104 yards and passing for 312 but won its second rushing for 300 and passing for 144.

2. Oak Grove (2-1) at North Forsyth (2-1), 7:30 p.m.Two option teams square off as Oak Grove quarterback-running back combination Connor Creech and Karson Williams face North’s Victor Wingate Jr. and Lewis Green IV.

Triad No. 9 Oak Grove has averaged 255.3 rushing yards per game and 130 passing. North has been more balanced, averaging 153 passing and 149 rushing, but its numbers were greatly diminished playing a tough Mount Tabor defense week two.

North also will enshrine its athletic hall of fame class at halftime.

3. Reidsville (3-0)

at Eastern Alamance

(3-0), 7 p.m.Two unbeatens clash in this non-conference battle between the NCHSAA 3A Eagles and the 2A Rams.

Eastern brings 5-9, 170-pounder Joshua Murray (269 rushing for 3 TDs) and 5-8, 190-pounder Tyrek Samuel (263 rushing for 8 TDs) as leading rushers for a team that has rushed for 622 yards at seven yards per carry. The Eagles have passed less often — 41 attempts to 89 — but senior quarterback Jason Ball has been an efficient 68.3% passing with only one interception.

For Reidsville, a key may be keeping the ball away from an Eagles defense that has already gathered three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

4. High Point Christian (3-0) at Ravenscroft (2-1), 7 p.m.HPCA coach Ryan Rocha identified this as a game to watch in the preseason. The Cougars haven’t been tested yet this season, outscoring opponents 107-37 so far. Raleigh Ravenscroft comes off a 31-10 loss to Cabarrus.

HPCA has thrived with senior running back Ethan DeVore averaging 10.1 yards per touch and dominant defensive end Mack Johnson totaling 23 tackles, 12 for loss, and six sacks. This could be a statement win for the Cougars, who went 5-7 last year and haven’t started 4-0 since 2019.

5. McMichael (2-1) at Southwestern Randolph (2-0), 7:30 p.m.McMichael took an opening loss to Rockingham County but has since rebounded with a 44-28 win over Forbush and a 29-6 victory over South Stokes.

In the game against Rockingham, McMichael running back Jayden Moore didn’t have a rushing touchdown but has had five running scores since. Perhaps more relevant, the Phoenix had just 186 total yards vs. Rockingham but had 393 and 300 in subsequent games. It’ll be McMichael’s first away game since the opener.

6. Andrews (2-1) at North Rowan (2-1), 7:30 p.m.The Red Raiders rushing attack averaged 230 yards and 7.2 yards per carry in its first two games before Thomasville held them to just 44 last week and only 2.6 yards per carry last week. The 25-6 loss signaled that Andrews’ offense is predicated by that run game foundation.

7. Thomasville (2-1) at Smith (1-1), 7 p.m.First-year Smith coach Montis Lash called the Golden Eagles’ season-opening 68-20 loss to Roxboro Person his worst loss as a coach, but the team responded with a 27-14 win at home over Charlotte Harding University. Smith comes off a bye and will have had an extra week to prepare for the Bulldogs’ stingy defense, which has only allowed 10.7 points per game. From week one to week two, Smith allowed 530 rushing yards for eight touchdowns to Person, but tightened that down to 50 and just one touchdown against Harding University.

8. North Davidson (0-3) at Walkertown (1-2), 7:30 p.m.These two teams lost a lot from last year and are hoping to get a momentum boost.

North Davidson has had a brutal slate with Salisbury, Northwest Guilford and Davie, and it doesn’t get easy after Walkertown with Boone Watauga. Walkertown started strong with a 35-14 road win over Atkins but has been outscored 103-12 by Salisbury and Forest Hills since then.

For NCHSAA 3A North Davidson, this is an opportunity for a young team to grow, and for NCHSAA 2A Walkertown, it’s a chance to get back on its feet.

9. Carver (0-2) at Charlotte Latin (0-3), 7 p.m.New Carver coach Leon Moore looks for his first win at his alma mater since taking over. The historical significance bears interest as the proud program has struggled in recent memory but has experienced great success in the past. I wouldn’t want to overblow a win, but the Yellowjackets need something.

Meanwhile, the NCISAA school from Charlotte hopes to avoid its season getting out of hand after a 35-0 loss to Indian Trail Metrolina Christian last week.

10. Morehead (0-3) at Burlington Williams (2-1)Morehead played Rockingham County close in a 22-20 loss, but that was sandwiched between 28-0 and 28-7 losses to Burlington Cummings and Northeast Guilford. Apart from possibly Reidsville, this appears to be the most difficult game on the Panthers’ schedule.

Eastern Guilford may have exposed Williams, but its third-quarter rally over Southern Durham showed there is still bite in those Dawgs.