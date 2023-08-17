It’s kickoff time across North Carolina as non-conference games dominate the opening week for Piedmont Triad teams and other schools. Here are the top 10 Piedmont Triad matchups for the week, according to the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.

1. Grimsley at Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

Tons of star power in this 4A matchup between our preseason Triad No. 1 Whirlies and No. 4 Spartans. Mount Tabor could have multiple players see time at quarterback against Grimsley’s new 3-4 defense led by four-star outside linebacker Bryce Davis, who had 92 tackles and 12 sacks last season. Meanwhile, new Whirlies starting quarterback Faizon Brandon, a four-star himself, brings two four-star receivers Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor to face a stingy defense led by 4-star defensive backs JaDon Blair and Shamarius Peterkin. The Tabor offense could rely on Peterkin for big plays at wide receiver, but may also have to run the ball effectively against a stout Grimsley defensive line with two 300-pounders in Andre Hill Jr. and Keenen Hatcher.

2. Page at Dudley, 7 p.m.

A potentially emotional night as Dudley hosts the first football game since last Friday’s jamboree, where fights broke out and two juveniles were detained for having handguns on campus. The game will also be the first for Page since former legendary coach Marion Kirby died in June; Dudley coach Steven Davis previously worked under Kirby as an assistant for the Pirates. The Triad No. 5 Panthers return Mid-State 3A Offensive Player of the Year Andrew Attmore II for a passing attack that adds Smith leading receiver CJ Neely and HSXTRA First Team selection Jerron Blackwell (a Page transfer), in addition to nose tackle Dakota Brown from High Point Central on defense. The Pirates have to control the pace with powerful rusher Maurice Andrews, but must also improve its tackling to hold the Panthers high-powered offense.

3. Southwest Guilford at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

The home crowd gets its first taste of Robert Creason as head coach, although he has been with the program as defensive coordinator the past five seasons. The Grizzlies were 11-1 last year, but this will be an interesting first game to see how they replace departed players. Southwest was 5-6, but hopes for a turnaround and stability at quarterback from Cale Lloyd who throws to Corbin Wilson, who’s committed to North Carolina A&T. Two of the area’s top edge defenders appear in Oak Grove’s Deity Deablo, who’s going to James Madison, and Southwest’s Jaylen Carl, who’s going to A&T. Quarterback Connor Creech will be a headliner for the Grizzlies. Oak Grove won last year’s opener between the two schools, 23-20.

4. Burlington Williams at Northwest Guilford, 7 p.m.

It’s the debut for new Northwest coach Chris Rusiewicz. The former college coach takes over a Vikings program whose 10-3 record was its first 10-win season since going 12-2 in 2013. The 2022 Metro 4A Offensive Player of the Year Tanner Ballou throws to fellow senior Trenton Cloud, who has signed with East Carolina. Williams went 8-4 last year and was second in conference. The Bulldogs lose conference player of the year Jaelen Brown, but replace him at quarterback with Division I prospect Dan Mahan. Northwest averaged 39.7 points per game last year, while Williams averaged 37.7.

5. McMichael at Rockingham County, 7:30 p.m.

The county rivalry to start the season showcases Phoenix running back Jayden Moore, the 6-foot, 223-pounder who ran for 1,342 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. It also will feature two good athletes at quarterback with Jace Dunn for McMichael and Brice Baker for Rockingham County. The Phoenix bring pressure defensively with Hayden Meeks and Michael Vazquez, while the Cougars aim to get the ball in receiver Maleek Bryant’s hands.

6. AC Reynolds at West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

The Asheville team comes to Clemmons in a game sure to please those who appreciate strong running games. The running back clash brings first-team All-Northwest running back Caman Chaplin, who has D-1 offers, and Max Guest, who ran for 1,746 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Rockets, who went 12-2 and reached the NCHSAA 4A fourth round. The Titans allowed 180.4 yards and 5.3 per carry on the ground last year, but new coach Kevin Wallace said a defense wounded by injury should be a strength this season. For the Rockets, replacing key players on defense is an issue.

7. East Forsyth at Heritage, 7 p.m.

The Triad No. 2 Eagles bring out quarterback Bryce Baker, who’s highly touted, headed to North Carolina and in command of an unconventional run-heavy offense. The game will show how well coach Todd Willert has worked out lineup changes, although the extra time to prepare may favor his team. Heritage finished 7-4 last year and reached the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, despite injuries wreaking havoc on the Huskies. Two-way Heritage standout Brandon Crutchfield had eight interceptions on defense. East went 12-1 and reached the NCHSAA 4A third round, but departures include six first team All-Northwest selections.

8. Reagan at Marvin Ridge, 7 p.m.

Triad No. 8 Reagan, which went 8-3 last year, goes on the road and gives fans a glimpse of a new-look offensive line which will try to clear paths for sophomore running backs Jacob Smith and Jaylen Moore. The 6-2, 210-pound Smith has five FBS football offers, but has committed to the NC State baseball program. Moore rushed for 915 yards and eight touchdowns in just six varsity games last year. Marvin Ridge went 5-6 last year and is led this season by four-star offensive lineman Kai Greer, who is committed to Stanford. A win for Reagan could be a good momentum boost, with its next two games being against Mooresville and Grimsley.

9. Eastern Guilford at Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Triad No. 6 Eastern Guilford is riding high after an NCHSAA 3A fourth-round finish, but must go on the road against an NCHSAA 4A foe in coach Tim Bagamary’s debut. The Guilford County matchup will give fans a look at the Wildcats in the new regime, while also providing a good measuring stick for the Nighthawks. Northern defeated Eastern 44-15 last year, but Eastern was a better team later in the year and the Nighthawks descended with losses in four of their last five and had a close win over winless Western Guilford.

10. Western Alamance at Reidsville, 7 p.m.

It’s the debut of Triad No. 3 Reidsville’s artificial turf field as new coach Erik Teague takes over for his legendary father, Jimmy Teague, who led the Rams to eight state championships in two tenures. The 3A opponent Western Alamance went 6-5 in 2022. The North Carolina state interception leader Dionte Neal returns at defensive back and receiver for Reidsville as does his cousin, Kendre Harrison, who 247sports recently named the No. 1 tight end and No. 5 overall prospect for the 2026 recruiting class. Reidsville hopes to get off to a strong start as the previous year’s NCHSAA 2A state runner-up pursues its first title since the spring 2021 season.