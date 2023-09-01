The Piedmont Triad’s week three slate of high school football games includes a rivalry between non-area opponents and a measuring stick matchup for our No. 7 Triad team. This schedule doesn’t include Thursday games.

1. Dudley (2-0) at Durham Hillside (1-1), 7 p.m.: The Panthers have mostly had their way with opponents Page and Southwest Guilford, winning 40-7 and 57-0, respectively. This season, Hillside has only allowed 26 points in two games, although come off a 14-0 road loss to Southern Durham. Last year, Hillside finished 13-1 and won this matchup 15-8, although the teams only played a first half of action with the game called after fighting occurred between spectators. The series between the two traditionally Black schools has been played each season since 2009 except for spring 2021, with Dudley winning eight of 13 matchups. The Panthers won seven straight before losing the last two.

2. West Forsyth (2-0) at Weddington (2-0), 7 p.m.: The Titans travel about two hours south to face MaxPreps’ No. 5 ranked team in the state. West won 8-7 over AC Reynolds and 40-29 over Oak Grove, the latter after blocking a potential game-tying field goal. Another close win could warrant calls for “team of destiny” but this will be the Titans biggest challenge on paper as Weddington boasts Georgia Southern-committed quarterback Tyler Budge and a team that defeated Concord Cox Mill and Charlotte Ardrey Kell by a combined 89-3. Last year, the Warriors finished 13-2 and lost 28-27 to Grimsley in the NCHSAA 4A state semifinals.

3. AC Reynolds (1-1) at East Forsyth (2-0), 7 p.m.: The Eagles’ dominant campaign has seen wins of 49-7 and 55-0 over Wake Forest Heritage and Fayetteville Jack Britt, respectively. AC Reynolds lost 8-7 to West Forsyth, but its offense came alive in the second half in week two, winning 28-21 over Shelby after trailing 7-0 at the half. The Rockets’ biggest asset is its rush defense, which held West to 57 yards (2.7 per carry) and held Shelby to 70 (2.3). However, East has completed 75% of its passes for 591 yards and seven touchdowns in two games.

4. Andrews (2-0) at Thomasville (1-1), 7:30 p.m.: Andrews enters this matchup hoping to reach 3-0 for the first time since 2011, and travels a short distance for a non-conference game. For others in Greensboro, Thomasville coach Kevin Gillespie will be familiar for his time at Page that includes a 2011 NCHSAA 4AA state championship. The Bulldogs lost their first game to Randleman 20-7, but bounced back to defeat Bartlett Yancey 54-6 whom Andrews defeated 46-18 in week one.

5. Grimsley (2-0) at Reagan (0-2), 7:30 p.m.: The only matchup between two top 10 teams in our Piedmont Triad Power Rankings. Reagan has two losses against tough opponents, but the schedule doesn’t get easier as it faces No. 1 Grimsley and current No. 2 East Forsyth after a bye. “Must-win” may be strong with conference play yet to start, but it’ll be interesting to see how the Raiders come out after losing 14-13 to Mooresville on a late missed two-point conversion attempt. It will be the home opener for Reagan, so the crowd should be amped up in Pfafftown. Grimsley can’t look past a team which is better than its record, while Reagan will have had to correct mistakes if it hopes to contend with the Whirlies, who have fared much better in the season’s early going.

6. Oak Grove (1-1) at Ragsdale (0-2), 7:30 p.m.: The Triad No. 9 Grizzlies get back on the field after a close loss to West at home. Ragsdale was considered a potential sleeper pick before the season, but has struggled offensively with only seven points in each game. However, a strong defensive front has helped the Tigers only allow 16.5 points per game. It’ll be interesting to see how that unit looks against an Oak Grove offensive attack whose multi-look option has averaged 314 rushing yards per game and 39 points. Ragsdale has lost its games to Northeast Guilford and Glenn by a combined 19 points.

7. Glenn (1-1) at Charlotte Chambers (0-1), 7 p.m.: Chambers plays its second game of the season after losing 42-9 to Georgia private school power Savannah Benedictine. The result may make Chambers difficult to gauge, while Glenn has shown mixed results with a 24-8 loss to Ledford and a 21-7 win over Ragsdale. MaxPreps has Chambers ranked No. 8 in the strength, largely on strength of schedule. Eyes may be focused on this game to get a better idea of how good each of these teams really is.

8. Bishop McGuinness (1-0) at Providence Grove (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Villains started new coach Mark Holcomb’s tenure on a high note, cruising to a 47-0 blowout over North Stokes. Providence Grove’s strongest suit has been the ground game, averaging 5.3 yards and totaling 499 yards over the two games. Senior Logan Fox has rushed for 321 yards and five touchdowns as the predominant ball carrier. McGuinness junior Heath Ropko ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Villains’ first game. Providence Grove fell to Reidsville in the NCHSAA 2A second round last season.

9. Northwest Guilford (1-1) at Reynolds (1-1), 7 p.m.: The Vikings go on the road to face a much-improved Reynolds team. The Demons showed offensive electricity in its 41-12 win over High Point Central but got shutout in week two by Southwest Guilford. Which Demons offense shows up and can they keep up with Northwest quarterback Tanner Ballou and company.

10. North Davidson (0-2) at Davie County (1-1), 7 p.m.

An area matchup between two teams south of Winston-Salem. North Davidson has gone through growing pains as a young team losing by a combined 69-0 to Salisbury and Northwest Guilford. Davie’s Ty Miller has passed for 568 yards and his receiver Ethan Driver leads the War Eagles with 234 yards receiving.