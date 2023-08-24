The Piedmont Triad’s week two slate of games includes a couple old-school city rivalries and notable non-conference matchups against out-of-town opponents.

Here are the Triad’s top 10 games, according to the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.

1. West Forsyth (1-0) at Oak Grove (1-0), 7 p.m.

Both teams feature new coaches, and both got wins to start the season. But something has to give. Our Triad No. 7 goes on the road in a measuring-stick game against Triad No. 10. For West Forsyth, the key will be playing assignment defense against an option attack that rushed for 379 yards on 31 carries in a 49-30 win vs. Southwest Guilford. Oak Grove’s defensive front includes James Madison commit Deity Deablo and KJ Leak; if it can do well against West’s offensive line led by FBS recruits PJ Dean and Desmond Jackson and force the Titans to pass more than it wants to, the outcome can play into the Grizzlies’ hands. In the West’s 8-7 win over AC Reynolds, it completed just 8 of 21 passes for 108 yards. West also hopes to have first team All-Northwest running back Caman Chaplin healthy after the senior missed last week’s opener.

2. Burlington Williams (1-0) at Eastern Guilford (1-0), 7 p.m.

Eastern avenged last year’s loss to Northern Guilford and hopes to do the same against Williams, which won 41-20 in last year’s contest. The NCHSAA 3A non-conference game features an intriguing quarterback matchup, with Williams’ dual-threat D1 recruit Dan Mahan (19 of 25 for 203 yards and two touchdowns passing, 102 yards and two touchdowns rushing) and Eastern’s Jackson Jones (312 yards and three touchdowns passing). An early-season win for Eastern would gain area attention, especially since the Bulldogs defeated Northwest Guilford 39-34 on the road last week.

3. Rolesville (1-0) at Grimsley (1-0), 8 p.m.

After week one, MaxPreps ranks Grimsley No. 2 in the state and Rolesville at No. 16. Grimsley was the NCHSAA 4A state runner-up last year and Rolesville reached the fourth round in the same classification. Whirlies coach Darryl Brown likes to schedule a strong non-area team in non-conference play and this game should draw interest statewide. Rolesville defeated Butler 21-19 and brings a team featuring D1 quarterback recruit Braden Atkinson, N.C. State commit Isiah Jones at running back and Duke-offered edge defender Russell Sykes.

4. North Forsyth (1-0) at Mount Tabor (0-1), 8 p.m.

The David vs. Goliath Winston-Salem matchup could be closer than most might think if the Spartans aren’t careful. They beat the Vikings 52-7 last year, but the Vikings are a much-improved veteran team who last week blew out Forbush 48-13. Coming off a 30-7 loss at home to Grimsley, the Spartans could either play hard to get back on track or come out with low energy. Schematically, North Forsyth’s RPO attack led by quarterback Victor Wingate II will be tested by a stout Spartans run defense that held Grimsley to just 123 yards rushing, although it gave up two touchdowns on quarterback keepers. The X-factor could be the health of 4-star receiver Shamarius Peterkin, also a defensive back, who left in the third quarter against Grimsley with a foot injury.

5. High Point Central (0-1) at Andrews (1-0), 7 p.m.

The High Point rivalry perks interest regardless of the season. The Red Raiders lead the all-time series 28-25, despite losing five of the past seven to the Bison. Central led Reynolds 6-3 at the half last week, but lost 41-12 as Reynolds quarterback Tommy Elrod had 362 yards of total offense and accounted for five touchdowns. The Bison will have to adjust defensively, as Andrews brings another dual threat in Devin Hackstall. The Ragsdale transfer was an efficient 4 of 6 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-18 blowout win over Bartlett Yancey in his Red Raiders debut.

6. Ragsdale (0-1) at Glenn (0-1), 8 p.m.

It’s tough to call a game “must-win” this early, but both teams have tough opponents next week and would hate to start 0-3. Apart from that, I’m intrigued by the battle in the trenches as Ragsdale’s defensive line led by Chance Pickard and Marquis Varner-James faces Glenn’s powerful offensive line led by Grayson Johnson. Ragsdale’s 12-7 loss to Northeast Guilford showed that its offensive question marks haven’t yet been resolved. Glenn’s loss to Ledford appears less worrisome, although its 12 yards rushing on 17 carries seems uncharacteristic. I think true colors could be revealed in this game.

7. Page (0-1) at Reidsville (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

The Pirates held strong early on at Dudley, but ultimately wore down in a 40-7 loss to the Panthers. Reidsville won late 36-28 on one of two touchdown passes to 5-star tight end Kendre Harrison. Last year’s NCHSAA 2A state runner-up lost this game 22-14, so it wouldn’t surprise me if the Rams came with vengeance in mind. Against Page last week, Dudley quarterback Andrew Attmore II completed 69.6% of his passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns, so the Pirates will need to adjust as Reidsville brings another potent passing game operated by quarterback Al Lee.

8. Reagan (0-1) at Mooresville (1-0), 8 p.m.

Reagan led Marvin Ridge 21-14 with 6:40 left in the third quarter, but fell 42-27 on the road. Mooresville defeated Davie County 31-24. After the loss, the Raiders hope to get back on track, especially with Grimsley on deck next week. The Raiders haven’t started a season 0-2 since 2011.

9. East Forsyth (1-0) vs. Fayetteville Jack Britt (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Britt lost its opener 7-0 to Raeford Hoke County, and it’s difficult to figure out what that means. East Forsyth remained No. 2 in the Triad rankings after a convincing 49-7 win over Wake Forest Heritage. Britt held Hoke County to just 99 yards passing and 99 rushing, but now faces one of the state’s most potent offenses that totaled 519 yards last week.

10. Reynolds (1-0) at Southwest Guilford (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Preseason forecasters question this one, but the Demons’ second-half explosion against Central leads one to believe the team is much improved under new Coach Joe Davidyock. How much better? It’s hard to tell, but I think this matchup will give us a much better idea. Southwest lost to a strong Oak Grove team and can’t come out flat against another team with dual-threat capabilities. The Cowboys’ struggles against the run are its chief concern, and it’ll be interesting to see how either team responds to the previous game’s result.

