Rusiewicz named head football coach at NW Guilford

Chris Rusiewicz, who coached at both Guilford College and Greensboro College and was a defensive coordinator at Northern Guilford, was introduced on Thursday as the new head football coach at Northwest Guilford High School.

Rusiewicz inherits a program coming off a 10-3 season and a run in the NCHSAA 4-A West playoffs last season. He succeeds Kevin Wallace, who stepped down from the job after six seasons to take the head coaching job at West Forsyth.

Rusiewicz was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Greensboro College after spending the spring of 2021 as defensive coordinator at Northern Guilford. While at the high school, Northern Guilford complied a 14-4 record that included eight shutouts.

Before that, Rusiewicz was head coach at Guilford College, where in nine seasons he became the winningest coach in program history, coached eight All-Americans and led Guilford to its first national rankings in over two decades. The Quakers won 21 of 30 games from 2013-15, including a 9-1 mark in 2015, the most wins in the school’s 110 seasons.

Before taking the Guilford job, Rusiewicz coached at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa. He was named the 2010 AFCA Division III Assistant Coach of the Year Award for excellence in community service, commitment to the student-athlete, on-field coaching success, and AFCA professional organization involvement.