Five Triad-area players are on the North Carolina roster for the 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, the nation’s oldest high school football all-star game. The rosters were released on Sunday for the game, which is scheduled for Dec. 16 at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina.

The game, which pits the best senior players from the respective states, dates back to Dec. 4, 1937. All proceeds from the game go to Shriners Hospitals, with over $75 million donated.

This year also marks the first time that the game will be streamed or televised since 2019. It was not played in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORTH CAROLINA

Quarterbacks: Tyler Budge, Weddington; Evan Medders, Marvin Ridge.

Running Backs: Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville; Corbin Kerr, Wallace-Rose Hill; Tyler Mason, Mount Airy; Nick Segarra, Charlotte Catholic.

Receivers: Izay Bridges, Shelby; Mike Carlock, Jacksonville; Javarius Green, Crest; Truitt Manuel, West Henderson; Josiah McLaurin, Clinton; Jonathan Paylor, Cummings; Ross Smith, Forest Hills.

Offensive Line: Kai Greer, Marvin Ridge; Desmond Jackson, West Forsyth; Kedar Mangum, Cleveland; Darrius McDougald, Scotland; Trent Mitchell, Ashbrook; Jani Norwood, Eastern Randolph; Jason Smith, Hoggard; Tyler West, Andrews (Andrews, NC); Thomas Wilson, Myers Park.

Kicker/Punter: Nolan Hauser, Hough.

Defensive Line: DJ Brant, West Columbus; Masion Brooks, East Bladen; Keenan Hatcher, Grimsley; Henry Hicks, Northampton County; Chris Kinsey, Clayton; Nnamdi Ogboko, South Garner; Deebo White, Jay M. Robinson.

Linebackers: Jadin Baptist, Pinecrest; Deric Dandy, Mount Airy; Brandon Guest, AC Reynolds; Curtis Simpson, Kings Mountain; Jamarcus Smith, St. Pauls; Paul Widerman, Reidsville; Billy Wilkes, Providence; Ryan Ziegler, Cardinal Gibbons.

Defensive Backs: Ben Black, Mallard Creek; Landan Callahan, Reagan; Phillip Harris, Butler; Zakhi Mitchell, East Forsyth; Tre Mittman, Southern Durham; Deuce Walker, Salisbury.

South Carolina

Quarterbacks: Javion Martin, Crestwood; Matthew Wilson, Rock Hill.

Running Backs: Traevon Dumbar, Midlan Valley; Dashun Reeder, Christ Church Episcopal; Hanovii Richard, Northwestern.

Receivers: Hasan Lee, White Knoll; Avery McFadden, Hillcrest; Bryce Rothwell, Lucy Beckham; Braylon Staley, Strom Thurmond; William Young, Brookland-Cayce.

Offensive Line: Jake Buerk, Gaffney; Blake Franks, Greenville; Brady Pickett, Myrtle Beach; Kam Pringle, Woodland; Slayton Stokes, Hartsville; Julius “LB” Tate, Greenville; Josiah Thompson, Dillon; Watson Young, Daniel.

Kicker/Punter: Coleman Franzone, James Island.

Defensive Line: Jordan Boyd, Silver Bluff; Marcus Downs, Riverside; Jayden Fuller, Silver Bluff; Jarriel Jefferies, Gaffney; Lorenzon McFadden-Pressley, Lake City; Shaikh Thompson, Hilton Head.

Linebackers: Terry Grant, West Ashley; Timir Hickman-Collins, Indian Land; Antonio Hopkins, Chester; Omari Jackson, Belton Honea Path; Jaiden Kimble, White Knoll; Jamaris Stevens, Strom Thurmond; Caleb Strese, Gilbert.

Defensive Backs: Jauron Bennett, Sumter; Demario Bookart, Spartanburg; Deadrian Hall, York Comprehensive; Kelvin Hunter, West Florence; Zaravion “Zay” Johnson, Clinton; Tyler Jones, Dutch Fork; Zantwan Nelson, South Pointe; Quay’Sheed Scott, Marion; Troy Stevenson, Philip Simmons.