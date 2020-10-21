Watch now: High Point Christian football prepares for Rabun Gap

HIGH POINT — The High Point Christian Cougars are 2-0 after a 56-7 rout of Matthews Covenant Day. Next up on the schedule for the only area high school football team playing this fall is a matchup with Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) at 6 p.m. Friday at High Point Athletic Complex.
Coach Scott Bell and juniors Jalen Smith and Myles Crisp spoke with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about this week's matchup in these videos:
COACH SCOTT BELL
JALEN SMITH
MYLES CRISP
