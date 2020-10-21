 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: High Point Christian football prepares for Rabun Gap
0 comments

Watch now: High Point Christian football prepares for Rabun Gap

{{featured_button_text}}
HP Christian (copy)

High Point Christian's football team is 2-0 heading into Friday's 6 p.m. game against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) at High Point Athletic Complex.

HIGH POINT — The High Point Christian Cougars are 2-0 after a 56-7 rout of Matthews Covenant Day. Next up on the schedule for the only area high school football team playing this fall is a matchup with Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) at 6 p.m. Friday at High Point Athletic Complex.

Coach Scott Bell and juniors Jalen Smith and Myles Crisp spoke with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about this week's matchup in these videos:

COACH SCOTT BELL

JALEN SMITH

MYLES CRISP

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

RABUN GAP, GA. (3-1) at HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN (2-0)

What: NCISAA football.

When: 6 p.m. Friday.

Where: High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road (adjacent to Simeon Stadium)..

Admission: Restricted to parents of High Point Christian players and cheerleaders because of COVID-19 protocols.

Live audio stream: tobaccoroadsportsradio.com

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News