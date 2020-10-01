 Skip to main content
Former Andrews AD Linwood Jerald honored by NCHSAA
Former Andrews AD Linwood Jerald honored by NCHSAA

WSSU JC Smith football (copy)

Former Andrews athletics director Linwood Jerald jokes with some of the members of Winston-Salem State's 1977 and 1987 football teams who were honored during halftime of a Rams game against Johnson C. Smith in 2017.

 Walt Unks/Journal

Former Andrews athletics director Linwood Jerald is one of eight people who will receive the N.C. High School Athletic Association's Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award this year.

Jerald also has worked at Smith, Atkins and Grimsley and is the AD at Parkland. He has spent 47 years in high school athletics, 25 of those as a coach or AD.

Jerald has served as a part of the N.C. Athletic Directors Association’s Strategic Plan Committee and regularly volunteers to serve at NCHSAA events such as the Western Regional basketball tournament, indoor and outdoor track and field championships and state football championships. He is a member of the Winston-Salem State athletics hall of fame and is a National Football Foundation board member.

The Charlie Adams Award is named in honor of the long-time NCHSAA executive director who retired in January of 2010. It is presented annually to one individual in each region during the association’s annual regional meetings.

Joining Jerald, who was honored in Region 5, this year are: Region 1, Alfie Wheeler, Manteo; Region 2, Keith Moore, New Hanover; Region 3, Scarlett Steinert, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools; Region 4,  Patty Evers, East Bladen; Region 6, Jeff Morris, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day; Region 7, Richard Armstrong, Iredell-Statesville Schools; and Region 8, Neil Blankenship, Swain County.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

